Oil prices fall as demand concerns overshadow buoyancy on US rate cut

  • Brent crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $67.27
Reuters Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 12:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices fell on Friday as worries about fuel demand in the United States outweighed expectations that the year’s first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve would spur greater consumption.

Brent crude futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $67.27 a barrel by 0656 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 19 cents, also 0.3%, at $63.38.

But both benchmarks were still on track to end higher for a second straight week.

The Fed cut its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday and indicated more cuts would follow as it responded to signs of weakness in the jobs market.

Lower borrowing costs typically boost demand for oil and push prices higher. “The market has been caught between conflicting signals,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, an analyst at Phillip Nova.

On the demand side, all energy agencies, including the Energy Information Administration, have signalled concern about weakening demand, tempering expectations of significant near-term price upside, she added.

“On the supply side, planned production increases from OPEC+ and signs of oversupply in U.S. fuel-product inventories are weighing on sentiment.”

An increase of 4 million barrels in U.S. distillate stockpiles outstripping market expectations of a gain of 1 million barrels, raised worries about demand in the world’s top oil consumer and pressured prices.

Economic data also added to concerns.

Joblessness claims data this week indicated the US labour market has softened, with both demand for, and supply of, workers, falling, while single-family homebuilding plunged to a near 2-1/2-year low in August amid a glut of unsold new houses.

In Russia, the world’s second-biggest producer of crude in 2024 after the United States, the finance ministry announced a new measure to shield the state budget from oil price fluctuations and Western sanctions, easing some supply concerns.

“President Trump’s comment that he preferred low prices over sanctions on Russia also eased concerns over supply disruptions,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a note on Friday.

