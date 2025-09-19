BML 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.85%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 8.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.5%)
CPHL 98.98 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.14%)
DCL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
DGKC 246.07 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.32%)
FCCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.78%)
FFL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (10.03%)
GCIL 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
HUBC 197.69 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.3%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.1%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 108.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
NBP 189.69 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (4.09%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 191.74 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.22%)
PREMA 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.63%)
PRL 36.78 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (9.37%)
PTC 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.5%)
SNGP 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.13%)
SSGC 44.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.05%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (10.01%)
TREET 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
TRG 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.49%)
BR100 16,307 Increased By 236.2 (1.47%)
BR30 51,537 Increased By 1163.4 (2.31%)
KSE100 157,953 Increased By 1775.7 (1.14%)
KSE30 48,199 Increased By 520.5 (1.09%)
Markets Print 2025-09-19

Gold takes a breather as markets weigh Fed’s policy stance

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 06:25am

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell on Thursday due to profit-taking, after scaling a record peak in the previous session, as markets assessed the Federal Reserve’s stance on further interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was down 0.6percent at USD 3,638.33 per ounce as of 9:41 am EDT (1341 GMT). US gold futures for December delivery fell 1.3 percent to USD3,670.40. The previous session saw volatile trading, with spot prices briefly touching a record high of USD3,707.40 before pulling back from those levels.

On Wednesday, the Fed delivered its first rate cut since December and opened the door to further easing, but tempered its message with warnings of sticky inflation, sowing doubt over the pace of future policy adjustments.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the policy move as a risk-management cut in response to a weakening labor market, but emphasized that the central bank is not in a hurry to begin easing. “There was some confusion around Powell’s comment about the rate cut being a risk-management measure, and that uncertainty prompted profit-taking,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. “But, I do think (gold’s) long-term bullish trend still remains and the setback from yesterday’s all time high is corrective in nature... Every time gold make a new high, it just lends additional credence to the to the USD4,000 objective.” Zero-yield gold, which tends to perform well in low-interest rate environments and during periods of uncertainty, has gained nearly 39 percent this year.

Analysts at SP Angel in a note reiterated that the current primary driver behind gold is the diversification of dollar reserves by BRIC central banks, most notably China. “This trend is expected to continue, supporting gold prices whilst a lower dollar is also expected to provide a sustained tailwind,” the note added.

