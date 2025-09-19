WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 19, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 17-Sep-25 16-Sep-25 15-Sep-25 12-Sep-25
Chinese yuan 0.102098 0.102156 0.102236 0.10237
Euro 0.859163 0.858189 0.856877 0.8542
Japanese yen 0.00495446 0.00493113 0.0049485
U.K. pound 0.990283 0.990512 0.991023 0.988366
U.S. dollar 0.725828 0.726848 0.728265 0.728964
Algerian dinar 0.00562177 0.00562185 0.00562475 0.00563141
Australian dollar 0.484708 0.48459 0.485097 0.485344
Botswana pula 0.0549452 0.0549497 0.0549112 0.0549639
Brazilian real 0.136936 0.136909 0.136887 0.135821
Brunei dollar 0.568563 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393
Canadian dollar 0.527491 0.528694 0.527575 0.526404
Chilean peso 0.000765181 0.000764186 0.000762917 0.000762938
Czech koruna 0.0353115 0.0352685 0.0352278 0.0351325
Danish krone 0.115103 0.114962 0.114792 0.114437
Indian rupee 0.00827136 0.00825531 0.00825052 0.00825735
Israeli New Shekel 0.217314 0.217424 0.217978 0.219106
Korean won 0.000525087 0.0005231 0.000524422 0.000524661
Kuwaiti dinar 2.38485 2.38624 2.38932
Malaysian ringgit 0.173167 0.17313
Mauritian rupee 0.0160524 0.0159544 0.0159602 0.0159806
Mexican peso 0.0396071 0.0396583 0.0394553
New Zealand dollar 0.434009 0.433492 0.434155 0.435228
Norwegian krone 0.0739004 0.0740458 0.0741471 0.0737363
Omani rial 1.88772 1.89037 1.89406
Peruvian sol 0.208571 0.208625 0.208672 0.208932
Philippine peso 0.0127213 0.0126898 0.0127491 0.0127499
Polish zloty 0.202074 0.201712 0.201245 0.20054
Qatari riyal 0.199403 0.199684 0.200073
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193554 0.193826 0.194204
Singapore dollar 0.568563 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393
Swedish krona 0.0783657 0.0785133 0.0785297 0.0780198
Swiss franc 0.922272 0.918665 0.916057 0.915209
Thai baht 0.0228629 0.0228986 0.0228518 0.0230015
Trinidadian dollar 0.108181 0.107823 0.108013 0.10788
U.A.E. dirham 0.197639 0.197916 0.198302
Uruguayan peso 0.0181775 0.0181835 0.0181219 0.0181515
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
