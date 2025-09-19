WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 19, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Sep-25 16-Sep-25 15-Sep-25 12-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102098 0.102156 0.102236 0.10237 Euro 0.859163 0.858189 0.856877 0.8542 Japanese yen 0.00495446 0.00493113 0.0049485 U.K. pound 0.990283 0.990512 0.991023 0.988366 U.S. dollar 0.725828 0.726848 0.728265 0.728964 Algerian dinar 0.00562177 0.00562185 0.00562475 0.00563141 Australian dollar 0.484708 0.48459 0.485097 0.485344 Botswana pula 0.0549452 0.0549497 0.0549112 0.0549639 Brazilian real 0.136936 0.136909 0.136887 0.135821 Brunei dollar 0.568563 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393 Canadian dollar 0.527491 0.528694 0.527575 0.526404 Chilean peso 0.000765181 0.000764186 0.000762917 0.000762938 Czech koruna 0.0353115 0.0352685 0.0352278 0.0351325 Danish krone 0.115103 0.114962 0.114792 0.114437 Indian rupee 0.00827136 0.00825531 0.00825052 0.00825735 Israeli New Shekel 0.217314 0.217424 0.217978 0.219106 Korean won 0.000525087 0.0005231 0.000524422 0.000524661 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38485 2.38624 2.38932 Malaysian ringgit 0.173167 0.17313 Mauritian rupee 0.0160524 0.0159544 0.0159602 0.0159806 Mexican peso 0.0396071 0.0396583 0.0394553 New Zealand dollar 0.434009 0.433492 0.434155 0.435228 Norwegian krone 0.0739004 0.0740458 0.0741471 0.0737363 Omani rial 1.88772 1.89037 1.89406 Peruvian sol 0.208571 0.208625 0.208672 0.208932 Philippine peso 0.0127213 0.0126898 0.0127491 0.0127499 Polish zloty 0.202074 0.201712 0.201245 0.20054 Qatari riyal 0.199403 0.199684 0.200073 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193554 0.193826 0.194204 Singapore dollar 0.568563 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393 Swedish krona 0.0783657 0.0785133 0.0785297 0.0780198 Swiss franc 0.922272 0.918665 0.916057 0.915209 Thai baht 0.0228629 0.0228986 0.0228518 0.0230015 Trinidadian dollar 0.108181 0.107823 0.108013 0.10788 U.A.E. dirham 0.197639 0.197916 0.198302 Uruguayan peso 0.0181775 0.0181835 0.0181219 0.0181515 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

