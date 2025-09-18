BML 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.31%)
World Athletics Championships: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra to compete in javelin final today

  • The event will start at 3:23 pm Pakistan Standard Time
BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 02:48pm
Arshad Nadeem (right) and Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP/File
Arshad Nadeem (right) and Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games 2018 held in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AFP/File

Arshad Nadeem will feature in the final of the Men’s Javelin Throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, today.

The event will start at 3:23 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The Pakistani athlete and 11 other players, including India’s Neeraj Chopra, have qualified for the final. Athletes with a throw of 84.5 metres or above directly reached the final and took up the first seven spots. The other five athletes were qualified for the best throws among the rest.

“Alhamdulilah! Qualified for the FINAL of the World Athletics Championships! Gearing up for the final tomorrow at 3:23PM PST! Humble request: Need your prayers for a strong performance,” Arshad wrote on his X account on Wednesday, sharing video of his throw in the qualifying round.

The final showdown between Pakistani and Indian javelin throwers is taking place days after Indian cricket team refused to shake hands with Pakistan players during the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match on Sunday at the Dubai cricket stadium.

Before heading to Japan last week for the World Athletics Championship, Arshad had requested his fans and supporters for prayers.

