BML 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.47%)
BOP 23.88 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (10%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
CPHL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.65%)
DCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.16%)
DGKC 245.75 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (2.19%)
FCCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.95%)
FFL 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.04%)
GCIL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
HUBC 196.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.74%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KOSM 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.26%)
NBP 184.15 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.05%)
PAEL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.32%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
POWER 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
PPL 191.70 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.2%)
PREMA 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
PRL 34.33 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.08%)
PTC 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SNGP 133.60 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.2%)
SSGC 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.16%)
BR100 16,180 Increased By 108.9 (0.68%)
BR30 50,974 Increased By 600.2 (1.19%)
KSE100 157,224 Increased By 1045.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 47,928 Increased By 249.1 (0.52%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 surges amid strong buying momentum

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2025 09:54am

A day after a flattish session, bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points during the opening minutes of trading on Thursday.

At 9:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 157,229.09, an increase of 1,051.28 points or 0.67%.

Buying interest was observed across key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, SSGC, HBL, MEBL, MCB and UBL traded in the green.

On Wednesday, PSX witnessed an active yet cautious trading session marked by heavy investor participation but little movement in market direction. The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed almost flat, shedding just 3.12 points to settle at 156,177.82 points.

In a major development, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed “the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA)” on Thursday during Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh. The agreement clearly states: “Any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

Globally, stock markets were choppy on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered its first rate cut this year but signalled a measured approach to further monetary policy easing, leaving investors in doubt about the pace of future moves.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1% as declines in Australian and New Zealand markets weighed on the wider benchmark, while Chinese stocks veered between gains and losses.

There were signs of strength in some markets, however, as US equity futures advanced 0.4% after an uneven session on Wall Street overnight, while shares in South Korea jumped 0.8% and those in Taiwan rallied 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 tacked on 1%.

Global stocks stumbled on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the wake of the Fed’s quarter-point rate cut and indications it would steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of this year.

However, in post-meeting comments, Fed Chair Jerome Powell tempered the more aggressive easing expectations in markets, saying Wednesday’s move was a risk-management cut and the central bank did not need to move quickly on rates.

This is an intra-day update

stock market PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks Paris stock market PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies IPOs at PSX Fertiliser companies at PSX

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 surges amid strong buying momentum

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Oil prices little changed after Fed rate cut

2.9m Pakistanis leave country in 3 years

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Read more stories