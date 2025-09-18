BML 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.47%)
Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers around 281-282 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2025 10:14am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the rupee was hovering at 281.21, a gain of Re0.29 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 281.50.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady early on Thursday following its plunge to a 3-1/2-year low and then forceful rebound as traders grappled with the ramifications of the Federal Reserve’s measured rhetoric on further interest rate cuts.

New Zealand’s dollar tumbled after data showed the country’s economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter, fuelling bets of steeper rate cuts this year. The Aussie dollar also weakened after the Australian employment unexpectedly declined in August.

The Fed reduced rates by a quarter point on Wednesday, as expected, and indicated it will steadily lower borrowing costs for the rest of this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell characterised the day’s policy action as a risk-management cut in response to the weakening labour market, but said the central bank does not need to rush easing.

The US dollar dropped to its lowest since February 2022 at 96.224 against a basket of major peers immediately after the rate decision, but sprang back vigorously to be as much as 0.44% higher on the day at 97.074. It rose slightly on Thursday to stand at 97.095.

The Fed’s closely watched dot plot of policy expectations predicted a median 50 basis points of additional cuts over the remaining two policy meetings this year, but only one additional reduction in 2026.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Thursday after the US central bank lowered its key interest rate as widely expected, while an indication of more rate cuts before year-end raised the prospect of a demand boost spurred by falling borrowing costs.

Brent crude futures were 8 cents, or 0.12%, down at $67.87 a barrel at 0042 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 10 cents, or 0.16%, at $63.95.

This is an intra-day update

