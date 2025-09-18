EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties

BRUSSELS, (Belgium): The European Union on Wednesday proposed curbing trade ties with Israel and sanctioning ministers in its strongest action over the war in Gaza, though reluctance from key member states risks blocking the measures’ adoption.

The bloc’s executive however said it would take immediate action by itself by freezing some 20 million euros ($23.7 million) in bilateral support for Israel.

The move from the EU’s executive comes as pressure has mounted on the 27-nation bloc to take action against Israel over its devastating near-two-year offensive in Gaza.

“The horrific events taking place in Gaza on a daily basis must stop,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

“There needs to be an immediate ceasefire, unrestrained access for all humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages held by Hamas,” she said.

Under its new proposals, Brussels is pressing to suspend parts of a cooperation deal with Israel that allow for reduced tariffs on goods coming from the country.

Officials say that would hit more than a third of Israel’s exports to the EU worth around six billion euros, including key agricultural produce such as dates and nuts.

The commission also called for asset freezes and visa bans on far-right Israeli government ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, whose “extremist” rhetoric is blamed for fuelling the violence.

Those measures — initially floated by von der Leyen in a keynote speech last week — represent the firmest attempt by the EU chief to pressure Israel.

“Today marks a critical turning point in holding Israel accountable,” said Irish foreign minister Simon Harris.

But opposition from key member states, especially von der Leyen’s own homeland Germany and Italy, means they will struggle to get the backing of enough EU countries to go through.

That reluctance has already stalled a softer proposal to cut funding to Israeli tech start-ups, much to the ire of the raft of EU countries demanding action.

Von der Leyen’s commission can however decide on its own to freeze bilateral support.

That step will not include funds going to help civil society groups and Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Israel has already urged Brussels against pushing on with the proposals.

“Pressure through sanctions will not work,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote in a letter to von der Leyen.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas insisted “the aim is not to punish Israel”, but to try to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The push for action within the EU comes as Israel has drawn fresh international condemnation by launching a major ground assault against Gaza City.

The army unleashed a massive bombardment of Gaza City before dawn on Tuesday and pushed its troops deeper into the Gaza Strip’s largest urban hub.

It came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing genocide in the Palestinian territory, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.