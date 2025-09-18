Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has recommended revising and updating the flood mapping systems, as waterways were adversely affected by unregulated construction.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources, which met here on Wednesday, came down hard on the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) over what lawmakers described as “frequent inaccurate forecasts” and demanded greater accountability in flood management.

The committee met with Muhammad Ateeq Anwar in the chair to review the impact of glacial melting, flash floods, flood forecasting, and the management of water flows in major rivers and barrages.

The committee was briefed by the representative of the Ministry of Water Resources on the cumulative damages caused by the floods that occurred between 26th June and 14th September 2025. The floods have resulted in the deaths of 985 individuals and injuries to 1,062 people. Additionally, 6,748 kilometers of roads and 29 bridges have been destroyed, 8,481 houses have been damaged, and 6,509 livestock have perished.

The Committee was informed that Floodplain Maps were initially developed in February 2016 using satellite data in collaboration with all relevant departments. However, aside from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), no other province has made any significant progress on further developing or updating these maps.

The chairman of the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) informed the committee that water storage had reached 98 percent capacity this year, but water flows were adversely affected by unregulated construction and bridges across waterways. “We need to upgrade our flood mapping systems,” he stressed. Officials also disclosed that while flood volumes this year were higher, water flow was slower.

Anwar noted that glaciers were melting at an alarming pace, triggering flash floods. “We wanted a detailed briefing from the Ministry on the early detection system for glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF),” he said. He further added that members would also be given an in-camera briefing on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Lawmakers, including Shazia Marri, expressed frustration with the PMD, saying the department failed to provide timely warnings. “The Met Office had no idea about rain a day in advance. We were assured there was no issue, but the reality was different,” she said. Members also raised concerns about rampant encroachments in riverbeds, with MNA Mir Munawwar Talpur adding: “Climate change is one issue, but we made it worse by building houses inside rivers.”

Defending its performance, the DG PMD said the department had shared forecasts at the South Asia Climate Forum in April and issued warnings as early as May 29 about heavy monsoon rains and possible floods. He insisted: “We informed all relevant agencies, but our warnings were not taken seriously.”

The committee also heard that on July 22, Karachi received 160mm of rain in one hour, while Islamabad recorded 184mm. When asked whether such rainfall was unprecedented, the DG PMD recalled that Islamabad had seen over 600mm of rainfall in July 2001.

Furthermore, the committee was informed that six sections of flood protection infrastructure have been breached. It was directed that complete details of these breaches be presented in the next meeting.

However, lawmakers remained unconvinced. Shazia Marri and Munawwar Ali Talpur sharply criticized the PMD for repeated failures. “Most of your forecasts turn out wrong. Sometimes you predict four days of rain and not a single drop falls,” Munawwar Ali quipped. “When the Met says there will be rain, we carry umbrellas, and nothing happens,” added Marri.

The committee resolved to hold a special meeting at the PMD headquarters to review its forecasting systems, budget, and technology. According to the DG, the department currently operates with a budget of Rs4 billion and a staff strength of 2,430 employees.

Chairman Ateeq Anwar concluded that the panel would examine why forecasts were inaccurate and what technological upgrades were needed. “We will personally review the Met Department’s systems to see why predictions go wrong,” he said.