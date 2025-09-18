BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
Floods: PPP says there will be no celebrations on Bilawal’s birthday

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced on Wednesday that no celebrations will be held on the occasion of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s birthday on September 21, in view of the devastating floods across the country.

According to the PPP Central Secretariat, Bilawal directed PPP workers and supporters not to organize cake-cutting ceremonies or other festivities. Instead, the day will be dedicated to expressing solidarity with flood victims.

The statement noted that the nation is passing through a severe flood crisis, with people facing immense hardships. “In such times, standing with the affected brothers and sisters is the greatest responsibility rather than holding celebrations,” it said.

