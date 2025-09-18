BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-18

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2025 06:00am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 17, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        16-Sep-25      15-Sep-25      12-Sep-25      11-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102156       0.102236        0.10237       0.102515
Euro                             0.858189       0.856877         0.8542       0.853282
Japanese yen                     0.004931                      0.004949       0.004952
U.K. pound                       0.990512       0.991023       0.988366       0.986988
U.S. dollar                      0.726848       0.728265       0.728964       0.730237
Algerian dinar                   0.005622       0.005625       0.005631       0.005632
Australian dollar                 0.48459       0.485097       0.485344       0.482249
Botswana pula                     0.05495       0.054911       0.054964       0.054841
Brazilian real                   0.136909       0.136887       0.135821       0.135601
Brunei dollar                     0.56825       0.568291       0.568393       0.569031
Canadian dollar                  0.528694       0.527575       0.526404       0.527475
Chilean peso                     0.000764       0.000763       0.000763       0.000759
Czech koruna                     0.035269       0.035228       0.035133       0.034992
Danish krone                     0.114962       0.114792       0.114437
Indian rupee                     0.008255       0.008251       0.008257       0.008273
Israeli New Shekel               0.217424       0.217978       0.219106       0.218699
Korean won                       0.000523       0.000524       0.000525       0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38624        2.38932                         2.395
Malaysian ringgit                                               0.17313       0.173021
Mauritian rupee                  0.015954        0.01596       0.015981       0.015996
Mexican peso                                    0.039658       0.039455       0.039411
New Zealand dollar               0.433492       0.434155       0.435228       0.434016
Norwegian krone                  0.074046       0.074147       0.073736       0.073483
Omani rial                        1.89037        1.89406                       1.89919
Peruvian sol                     0.208625       0.208672       0.208932        0.21008
Philippine peso                   0.01269       0.012749        0.01275       0.012782
Polish zloty                     0.201712       0.201245        0.20054        0.20029
Qatari riyal                     0.199684       0.200073                      0.200615
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.193826       0.194204                       0.19473
Singapore dollar                  0.56825       0.568291       0.568393       0.569031
Swedish krona                    0.078513        0.07853        0.07802       0.077915
Swiss franc                      0.918665       0.916057       0.915209       0.913139
Thai baht                        0.022899       0.022852       0.023002       0.022958
Trinidadian dollar               0.107823       0.108013        0.10788       0.107921
U.A.E. dirham                    0.197916       0.198302                      0.198839
Uruguayan peso                   0.018184       0.018122       0.018152       0.018201
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Utility bills of unregistered flour mills: SC upholds FBR authority to impose taxes

Sindh CM for reviewing agri taxation policy

Central govt debt hits Rs78.2trn mark in July

22nd session of Pak-Iran JEC ends in Tehran

Pakistan, KSA sign Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement

August FCA: PD seeks 19 paisas/kWh positive adjustment

Red tape slows global satellite internet rollout

NTR or FTR: Super tax levy only under single tax regime: SC

Waterways hit by unregulated construction: FFC underscores need for updating flood mapping systems

No new borrowing key point: EPBD presents roadmap for economic revival

Read more stories