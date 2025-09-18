WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 17, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Sep-25 15-Sep-25 12-Sep-25 11-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102156 0.102236 0.10237 0.102515 Euro 0.858189 0.856877 0.8542 0.853282 Japanese yen 0.004931 0.004949 0.004952 U.K. pound 0.990512 0.991023 0.988366 0.986988 U.S. dollar 0.726848 0.728265 0.728964 0.730237 Algerian dinar 0.005622 0.005625 0.005631 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.48459 0.485097 0.485344 0.482249 Botswana pula 0.05495 0.054911 0.054964 0.054841 Brazilian real 0.136909 0.136887 0.135821 0.135601 Brunei dollar 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393 0.569031 Canadian dollar 0.528694 0.527575 0.526404 0.527475 Chilean peso 0.000764 0.000763 0.000763 0.000759 Czech koruna 0.035269 0.035228 0.035133 0.034992 Danish krone 0.114962 0.114792 0.114437 Indian rupee 0.008255 0.008251 0.008257 0.008273 Israeli New Shekel 0.217424 0.217978 0.219106 0.218699 Korean won 0.000523 0.000524 0.000525 0.000526 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38624 2.38932 2.395 Malaysian ringgit 0.17313 0.173021 Mauritian rupee 0.015954 0.01596 0.015981 0.015996 Mexican peso 0.039658 0.039455 0.039411 New Zealand dollar 0.433492 0.434155 0.435228 0.434016 Norwegian krone 0.074046 0.074147 0.073736 0.073483 Omani rial 1.89037 1.89406 1.89919 Peruvian sol 0.208625 0.208672 0.208932 0.21008 Philippine peso 0.01269 0.012749 0.01275 0.012782 Polish zloty 0.201712 0.201245 0.20054 0.20029 Qatari riyal 0.199684 0.200073 0.200615 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193826 0.194204 0.19473 Singapore dollar 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393 0.569031 Swedish krona 0.078513 0.07853 0.07802 0.077915 Swiss franc 0.918665 0.916057 0.915209 0.913139 Thai baht 0.022899 0.022852 0.023002 0.022958 Trinidadian dollar 0.107823 0.108013 0.10788 0.107921 U.A.E. dirham 0.197916 0.198302 0.198839 Uruguayan peso 0.018184 0.018122 0.018152 0.018201 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

