WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 17, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 16-Sep-25 15-Sep-25 12-Sep-25 11-Sep-25
Chinese yuan 0.102156 0.102236 0.10237 0.102515
Euro 0.858189 0.856877 0.8542 0.853282
Japanese yen 0.004931 0.004949 0.004952
U.K. pound 0.990512 0.991023 0.988366 0.986988
U.S. dollar 0.726848 0.728265 0.728964 0.730237
Algerian dinar 0.005622 0.005625 0.005631 0.005632
Australian dollar 0.48459 0.485097 0.485344 0.482249
Botswana pula 0.05495 0.054911 0.054964 0.054841
Brazilian real 0.136909 0.136887 0.135821 0.135601
Brunei dollar 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393 0.569031
Canadian dollar 0.528694 0.527575 0.526404 0.527475
Chilean peso 0.000764 0.000763 0.000763 0.000759
Czech koruna 0.035269 0.035228 0.035133 0.034992
Danish krone 0.114962 0.114792 0.114437
Indian rupee 0.008255 0.008251 0.008257 0.008273
Israeli New Shekel 0.217424 0.217978 0.219106 0.218699
Korean won 0.000523 0.000524 0.000525 0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar 2.38624 2.38932 2.395
Malaysian ringgit 0.17313 0.173021
Mauritian rupee 0.015954 0.01596 0.015981 0.015996
Mexican peso 0.039658 0.039455 0.039411
New Zealand dollar 0.433492 0.434155 0.435228 0.434016
Norwegian krone 0.074046 0.074147 0.073736 0.073483
Omani rial 1.89037 1.89406 1.89919
Peruvian sol 0.208625 0.208672 0.208932 0.21008
Philippine peso 0.01269 0.012749 0.01275 0.012782
Polish zloty 0.201712 0.201245 0.20054 0.20029
Qatari riyal 0.199684 0.200073 0.200615
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193826 0.194204 0.19473
Singapore dollar 0.56825 0.568291 0.568393 0.569031
Swedish krona 0.078513 0.07853 0.07802 0.077915
Swiss franc 0.918665 0.916057 0.915209 0.913139
Thai baht 0.022899 0.022852 0.023002 0.022958
Trinidadian dollar 0.107823 0.108013 0.10788 0.107921
U.A.E. dirham 0.197916 0.198302 0.198839
Uruguayan peso 0.018184 0.018122 0.018152 0.018201
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
