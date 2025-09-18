Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 17, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.01
Open Offer Rs 282.55
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 17
|
281.52
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 17
|
281.27
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 17
|
146.47
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 17
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 17
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 17
|
1.19
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 16
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 17
|
6,606.76
|
India Sensex / Sep 17
|
82,676.37
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 17
|
44,762.68
|
Nasdaq / Sep 17
|
22,333.96
|
Hang Seng / Sep 17
|
26,877.60
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 17
|
9,212.26
|
Dow Jones / Sep 17
|
45,757.90
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 17
|
23,329.24
|
France CAC40 / Sep 17
|
7,818.22
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 16
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 16
|
335,219
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 17
|
64.42
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 17
|
3,678.23
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 17
|
67.47
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 18
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 18
|
272.77
|Stock
|Price
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Sep 17
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
5.58
▲ 1 (21.83%)
|
Wasl Mobility Mod. / Sep 17
Wasl Mobility Modaraba(WASL)
|
5.59
▲ 1 (21.79%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 17
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.86
▲ 0.9 (18.15%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Sep 17
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
5.53
▲ 0.63 (12.86%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Sep 17
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
9.51
▲ 1 (11.75%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 17
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
10.47
▲ 1 (10.56%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 17
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
11.83
▲ 1.08 (10.05%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 17
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
38.12
▲ 3.47 (10.01%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 17
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
34.74
▲ 3.16 (10.01%)
|
Arif Habib Ltd. / Sep 17
Arif Habib Limited(AHL)
|
106.11
▲ 9.65 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Sep 17
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
9.51
▼ -1.06 (-10.03%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 17
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
278.23
▼ -30.91 (-10%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 17
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
50.86
▼ -5.6 (-9.92%)
|
Mughal Energy / Sep 17
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
22.90
▼ -2.42 (-9.56%)
|
Habib Rice Products / Sep 17
Habib Rice Product Limited(HRPL)
|
32.08
▼ -3.33 (-9.4%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 17
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
9.68
▼ -0.99 (-9.28%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Sep 17
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
19.61
▼ -1.96 (-9.09%)
|
East West Ins. / Sep 17
East West Insurance Company Limited(EWIC)
|
52.08
▼ -5.21 (-9.09%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 17
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
29.91
▼ -2.73 (-8.36%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Sep 17
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
10.27
▼ -0.73 (-6.64%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
137,768,248
▲ 0.06
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 17
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
94,000,448
▲ 0.9
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
84,069,639
▲ 1.97
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 17
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
81,967,125
▲ 1
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Sep 17
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
63,589,228
▲ 0.27
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 17
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
62,609,135
▲ 0.29
|
Dewan Cement / Sep 17
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
57,581,560
▲ 0.82
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
54,529,655
▲ 0.05
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 17
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
52,279,463
▲ 0.09
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 17
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
51,299,170
▼ -0.99
