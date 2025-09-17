Pakistan-UAE Asia Cup clash to take place as scheduled

Pakistan’s Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take place as planned after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi allowed the team to leave the hotel for the stadium.

“We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow,” Naqvi wrote on X.

After the approval, the national team departed for the stadium. The cricket board also shared a video of the departure.

The development means that the match, which was slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Pakistan Time, will now start at 8:30 p.m.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir had earlier confirmed that the match had been delayed by an hour amid uncertainty over match referee Andy Pycroft.

“PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is consulting former chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi on the matter, while remaining in contact with officials in Dubai. The match has been delayed by an hour,” Mir told the media in a short presser.

It is unclear who authorised the decision; however, it is worth noting that Naqvi also serves as the current Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president.

Earlier, Pakistan’s campaign in the multi-nation tournament was put in doubt after the team refused to leave its hotel in Dubai.

The PCB directed the players to remain at their hotel while it decides on its next steps.

The team was scheduled to depart for the ground at 4.30 p.m. local time for their must-win group game against the United Arab Emirates, with the toss due at 6 p.m.

A statement from the board, issued at midnight, stated that “consultations were underway” concerning Pakistan’s continued participation in the tournament, where they are scheduled to play a must-win game against the UAE on Wednesday evening.

“The decision will be taken keeping in mind the interest of Pakistan,” the statement concluded.

The PCB had earlier lodged a formal complaint, alleging that Pycroft deliberately prevented all-rounder Agha Salman from a customary handshake during Sunday’s high-profile clash against India.

Officials said the act reflected bias and demanded Pycroft be replaced for the remainder of the tournament. The ICC rejected the request, though Indian media suggested Pycroft might not oversee Pakistan’s upcoming fixtures.

The incident has heightened tensions between the two cricketing rivals. Pakistan players boycotted the post-match ceremony in protest, while India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his team’s victory to Indian soldiers, a gesture the PCB condemned as politicising sport.

Calls to boycott the Asia Cup have gained traction on social media, with fans urging the PCB to withdraw in protest. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been consulting the government over whether to proceed, local media reported.

Despite the uncertainty, Pakistan trained in Dubai on Tuesday, signalling the team may still take the field.