BML 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
CPHL 98.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
DCL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.81%)
DGKC 242.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.35%)
FCCL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.02%)
FFL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.75%)
HUBC 196.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
MLCF 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.2%)
NBP 182.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.49%)
PAEL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.8%)
PIBTL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 190.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.7%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PRL 33.79 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.62%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
SNGP 132.91 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.5%)
SSGC 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.2%)
TPLP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.85%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 16,123 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
BR30 50,687 Increased By 270.4 (0.54%)
KSE100 156,758 Increased By 358.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 47,877 Increased By 89 (0.19%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Flood-induced food price hike pushes Pakistan’s inflation outlook higher

BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2025 01:05pm

After inching up to 3% year-on-year (YoY) in August, Pakistan’s headline inflation is expected to rise sharply, clocking in at 6.5-% in September amid flood-induced food price hikes, as per a report by brokerage house Topline Securities on Wednesday.

“Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2025 is expected to clock in at 6.5–7% YoY vs. 3% in August 2025 and 6.93% in September 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, inflation for September 2025 is projected at +3.1%,” read the report.

Topline noted that YoY inflation reading is likely to be the highest after 11 months, while the 3.1% MoM rise is the highest in 26 months. The MoM increase was driven by an expected rise of 8.75% in the food segment, likely to be an all-time high MoM increase.

“The resurgence in food inflation is primarily on the back of supply-side effects on food products due to ongoing floods in the country,” it added.

Pakistan is currently experiencing severe flooding as part of an extended monsoon season that began in late June 2025 and has intensified through September. The disaster has primarily affected densely populated regions, especially in Punjab.

Days ago, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%, citing the adverse impact of recent floods on the near-term macroeconomic outlook.

Key contributors to the monthly inflation are tomatoes (+122%), wheat (+49%), wheat flour (+39%), and onions (+35%). Meanwhile, potatoes rose 5.4%, rice 4.3%, chicken 4.1%, eggs 3.5%, and sugar 2.7%. However, fruits are likely to remain flattish, while vegetable prices would be down by ~10% MoM.

Meanwhile, “the housing, water, electricity, and gas category is expected to fall by 0.24% MoM in September due to a 2.19% MoM decline in electricity charges – Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) of Rs1.8881/kWh for August–October and Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of Rs-1.7856/kWh (vs. Re0.7772/kWh in August 2025). The decline in electricity was partly offset by a 2.75% rise in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG),” read the report.

The brokerage house shared that with inflation expectations of 6.5-7.0% for September 2025, real rates will surge to 400-450bps [basis points], higher than Pakistan’s historic average of 200-300bps.

Moreover, a significant shift in global commodity prices remains “a major variable” that could alter the inflation trajectory moving forward, warned Topline.

MPC topline securities policy rate food inflation CPI inflation Pakistan inflation SBP MPC Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh floods in Punjab Pakistan floods floods 2025

Comments

200 characters

Flood-induced food price hike pushes Pakistan’s inflation outlook higher

Positive market sentiment lifts PSX, KSE-100 up 200 points

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Oil retreats but geopolitical jitters cap declines

Systems Limited eyes potential acquisition in IT services business

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as TOMCL bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Read more stories