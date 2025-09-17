PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for his official visit to Riyadh

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 17
|
281.52
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 17
|
281.27
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 17
|
146.47
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 17
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 17
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 17
|
1.19
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 16
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 17
|
6,606.76
|
India Sensex / Sep 17
|
82,676.37
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 17
|
44,762.68
|
Nasdaq / Sep 17
|
22,333.96
|
Hang Seng / Sep 17
|
26,877.60
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 17
|
9,212.26
|
Dow Jones / Sep 17
|
45,757.90
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 17
|
23,329.24
|
France CAC40 / Sep 17
|
7,818.22
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 16
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 16
|
335,219
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 17
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 17
|
64.42
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 17
|
3,678.23
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 17
|
272.77
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 17
|
67.47
|Stock
|Price
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Sep 17
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
5.58
▲ 1 (21.83%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 17
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.96
▲ 1 (20.16%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Sep 17
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
9.51
▲ 1 (11.75%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 17
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
10.47
▲ 1 (10.56%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Sep 17
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
11.17
▲ 1.02 (10.05%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 17
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
38.12
▲ 3.47 (10.01%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 17
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
34.74
▲ 3.16 (10.01%)
|
B. F. Modaraba / Sep 17
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
15.73
▲ 1.43 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 17
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
128.76
▲ 11.71 (10%)
|
The Organic Meat / Sep 17
The Organic Meat Company Limited(TOMCL)
|
62.70
▲ 5.7 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Agritech Non-voting / Sep 17
Agritech Non-Voting Preference(AGLNCPS)
|
29.28
▼ -6.14 (-17.33%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 17
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
278.23
▼ -30.91 (-10%)
|
Mughal Energy / Sep 17
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
22.81
▼ -2.51 (-9.91%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Sep 17
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
9.53
▼ -1.04 (-9.84%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 17
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
51.68
▼ -4.78 (-8.47%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 17
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
9.98
▼ -0.69 (-6.47%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Sep 17
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
20.35
▼ -1.22 (-5.66%)
|
Habib Rice Products / Sep 17
Habib Rice Product Limited(HRPL)
|
33.50
▼ -1.91 (-5.39%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Sep 17
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
58.20
▼ -3.3 (-5.37%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 17
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
30.89
▼ -1.75 (-5.36%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
121,063,035
▲ 0.08
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
83,760,188
▲ 1.97
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 17
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
81,718,977
▲ 1
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 17
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
78,317,814
▲ 1
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 17
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
52,263,456
▲ 0.46
|
Dewan Cement / Sep 17
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
48,848,014
▲ 1.13
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
45,275,393
▲ 0.14
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 17
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
43,955,724
▲ 0.12
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 17
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
40,352,186
▼ -0.69
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Sep 17
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
35,319,748
▲ 0.09
Comments