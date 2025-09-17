BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 10:57am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit on Wednesday Saudi Arabia at the invitation of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

As per the Foreign Office, the PM will hold bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince and will review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations.

“The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the FO stated.

The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties, added the ministry.

“ The visit of the Prime Minister will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.“

On September 15, the PM met the crown prince on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

Reaffirming the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the prime minister thanked the Kingdom for its consistent support for Pakistan.

The Saudi crown prince expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts at the UNSC and OIC to show solidarity with Qatar.

He said he was looking forward to the PM’s upcoming state visit.

