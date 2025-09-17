BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
CPHL 98.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.19%)
DCL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
DGKC 240.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
HUBC 196.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.53%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 183.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.27%)
PAEL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.2%)
PIBTL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.01%)
POWER 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 189.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.22%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 132.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
SSGC 44.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.05 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (3.98%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.22%)
BR100 16,084 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 50,508 Increased By 91.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 156,232 Decreased By -167.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 47,693 Decreased By -94.8 (-0.2%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance TOMCL (The Organic Meat Company Limited) 61.40 Increased By ▲ 7.72%

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as TOMCL bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

BR Web Desk Published 17 Sep, 2025 10:24am

In a positive development for Pakistan’s meat sector, The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million from China for cooked and heat-treated frozen boneless beef.

The listed meat exporter disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“TOMCL is pleased to announce another major export breakthrough: the company has secured confirmed export orders worth $7.5 million for cooked/heat-treated frozen boneless beef to be exported to China during the financial year 2025-2026,” read the notice.

TOMCL was of the view that the latest development follows the company’s continued investment in high-value product lines and reinforces its positioning as one of the pioneering Pakistani companies exporting value-added halal beef products to the Chinese market.

TOMCL said that the China-bound orders underscore “its compliance with China’s rigorous sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) protocols; Its capability to deliver fully cooked, heat-treated, export-grade beef aligned with China’s food safety regulations; A rising demand in China for ready-to-process halal protein solutions, particularly from the food service and retail segments; Deepening bilateral agricultural and food trade ties between Pakistan and China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella”.

Pakistan’s meat sector is a large and growing component of its economy, driven by substantial livestock populations and significant export growth, particularly to Gulf countries.

Meanwhile, TOMCL shared that the export order significantly enhances its export revenue visibility for FY 2025-26 and further establishes the company as a regional leader in halal value-added meat exports.

Last month, TOMCL announced the expansion of its international market presence with its entry into Tajikistan, a new market within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 2010, TOMCL processes and sells halal meat and allied products. It is also one of the leading exporters of red meat and meat by-products.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCL’s major export market.

However, the company has added raw pet food materials to its portfolio, enabling it to tap into the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

In 2021, the Chinese customs authorities approved TOMCL to export heat-treated beef to China.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.

psx companies TOMCL PSX notice The Organic Meat Company Limited meat exports PSX stocks Pakistan meat exports MaterialInfo exports to China frozen meat export order

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as TOMCL bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Positive market sentiment lifts PSX in early trade

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Oil retreats but geopolitical jitters cap declines

Systems Limited eyes potential acquisition in IT services business

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

Read more stories