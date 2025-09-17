BML 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
CPHL 98.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
DCL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.95%)
DGKC 242.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.23%)
FCCL 58.53 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
FFL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
GCIL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.75%)
HUBC 196.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.38%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
MLCF 107.31 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.11%)
NBP 182.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.39%)
PAEL 55.99 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.8%)
PIBTL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
PPL 190.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.76%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PRL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.65%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
SNGP 132.91 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.5%)
SSGC 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TELE 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.43%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TREET 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
TRG 78.75 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (4.92%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.82%)
BR100 16,111 Decreased By -4 (-0.02%)
BR30 50,687 Increased By 270.5 (0.54%)
KSE100 156,732 Increased By 332.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 47,865 Increased By 76.8 (0.16%)
Markets

Positive market sentiment lifts PSX, KSE-100 up 200 points

BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 01:07pm

Positive sentiments prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 200 points during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 1:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 156,383.58, an increase of 202.64 points or 0.13%.

Buying momentum was observed in key sectors including automobile, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, PRL, OGDC, POL, SSGC, SNGPL, HBL, MCB and UBL traded in the green.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance reiterated that Pakistan’s debt trajectory “is more sustainable today than suggested by headline rupee figures”, citing improvements in the debt-to-GDP ratio, early repayments of loans, lower interest costs, and a stronger external account.

On Tuesday, PSX extended its winning streak, buoyed by investor optimism after the State Bank’s reassuring remarks on the economy despite flood devastation in Eastern Punjab.

Internationally, shares edged lower on Wednesday as global markets counted down to an anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day and waited on signals around the extent of future easing.

The Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.00%-4.25% range at the end of its monetary policy meeting later in the global day. The main focus beyond the rate decision will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the outlook for US monetary policy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, after Wall Street closed lower.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.1% after a record close on Tuesday.

European and US stock futures were firmer after a largely soft cash session overnight. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.35%, German DAX futures gained 0.4% and FTSE futures added 0.2%. US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, crept up 0.1%.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to cut rates on Wednesday to contend with a flagging labour market and trade frictions.

This is an intra-day update

