BML 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
CPHL 98.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.25%)
DCL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
DGKC 240.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
HUBC 196.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
KOSM 7.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
MLCF 105.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
NBP 183.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.35%)
PAEL 55.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.2%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
POWER 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.23%)
PREMA 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PRL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.59%)
PTC 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SNGP 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
SSGC 44.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.12%)
TPLP 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
TREET 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.16 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.13%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,084 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
BR30 50,508 Increased By 91.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 156,232 Decreased By -167.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 47,693 Decreased By -94.8 (-0.2%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2025 09:46am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 281.27, a gain of Re0.24 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.51.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the defensive, shares edged lower, and gold scaled new heights on Wednesday as global markets counted down to an anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day and waited on signals around the extent of future easing.

The euro surged to a four-year high against the greenback in the prior session on the Fed easing bets, while oil remained firm following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and ports.

The Fed is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 4.00%-4.25% range at the end of its monetary policy meeting later in the global day. The main focus beyond the rate decision will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the outlook for US monetary policy.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, edged up 0.1% to 96.689 after a 0.7% slide on Tuesday to the lowest since early July.

The European single currency was down 0.1% at $1.1857, after touching $1.1867 on Tuesday, its highest level since September 2021.

The US dollar was little changed at 146.52 yen following a 0.6% slide in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady in early trading on Wednesday, after rising more than 1% in the previous session on drone attacks on Russian ports and refineries, while traders awaited an expected rate cut from the US Federal Reserve.

Brent crude futures dropped 1 cent to $68.46 a barrel by 0114 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fell 1 cent to $64.51 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Positive market sentiment lifts PSX in early trade

2MFY26: Pakistan’s textile exports slump swells trade deficit to $6bn

PM Shehbaz to visit Saudi Arabia today for bilateral talks

Credit to private sector in Pakistan rises 15% YoY in August 2025

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler warns used car imports could disrupt auto sector

Oil retreats but geopolitical jitters cap declines

Systems Limited eyes potential acquisition in IT services business

Pakistan’s meat exports get lift as TOMCL bags $7.5mn Chinese orders

Deferred tax payments not part of tax expenditures: FBR

Read more stories