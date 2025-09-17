BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
Markets Print 2025-09-17

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2025 06:20am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 282.03
Open Offer     Rs 282.55
========================

