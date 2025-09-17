Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 16, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.03
Open Offer Rs 282.55
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 16
|
281.58
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 16
|
281.33
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 16
|
147.02
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 16
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 16
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 16
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 15
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 15
|
6,615.28
|
Nasdaq / Sep 15
|
22,348.75
|
Dow Jones / Sep 15
|
45,883.45
|
India Sensex / Sep 16
|
82,117.43
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 16
|
44,997.67
|
Hang Seng / Sep 16
|
26,431.08
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 16
|
9,257.58
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 16
|
23,617.23
|
France CAC40 / Sep 16
|
7,883.69
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 15
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 15
|
331,189
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 16
|
63.38
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 16
|
3,681.10
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 16
|
66.74
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 17
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 17
|
272.77
|Stock
|Price
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Sep 16
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
4.11
▲ 0.87 (26.85%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 16
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
4.96
▲ 1 (25.25%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 16
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
9.47
▲ 1 (11.81%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Sep 16
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
6.93
▲ 0.67 (10.7%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Sep 16
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
15.04
▲ 1.37 (10.02%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Sep 16
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
61.13
▲ 5.56 (10.01%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Sep 16
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
29.04
▲ 2.64 (10%)
|
B. F. Modaraba / Sep 16
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
14.30
▲ 1.3 (10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 16
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
34.65
▲ 3.15 (10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Sep 16
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
2,224.59
▲ 202.24 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 16
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
20.40
▼ -2.12 (-9.41%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Sep 16
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
42.95
▼ -4.26 (-9.02%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Sep 16
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
29.70
▼ -2.86 (-8.78%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 16
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
32.64
▼ -3.13 (-8.75%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Sep 16
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
19.15
▼ -1.7 (-8.15%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 16
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
12.84
▼ -1.14 (-8.15%)
|
S.S.Oil / Sep 16
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
550.90
▼ -46.15 (-7.73%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Sep 16
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
29.55
▼ -2.42 (-7.57%)
|
Janana De Malucho / Sep 16
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
112.30
▼ -8.12 (-6.74%)
|
National Silk / Sep 16
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
101.05
▼ -7.28 (-6.72%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
125,674,369
▲ 0.09
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 16
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
112,343,078
▲ 1.17
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 16
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
77,877,257
▲ 1
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Sep 16
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
71,884,949
▲ 0.87
|
Media Times Ltd / Sep 16
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
60,436,983
▲ 1
|
TPL Properties / Sep 16
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
58,464,830
▲ 0.72
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 16
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
46,755,971
▲ 0.58
|
Dewan Cement / Sep 16
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
46,562,015
▲ 0.5
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 16
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
42,544,766
▲ 0.88
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 16
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
42,111,475
▲ 6.82
