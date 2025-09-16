Sanctioned tanker discharges Russian oil at India’s Mundra port, data shows

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: Sanctioned tanker Spartan has discharged Russian crude oil at India’s Mundra port despite a ban by the Adani Group on entry of blacklisted ships at the terminal, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Tuesday.

The Suezmax tanker discharged 1 million barrels of Urals crude at Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Mundra terminal, Kpler data showed.

Spartan, formerly known as SCF Samatlor, has been blacklisted by the European Union and Britain for breaching sanctions in transporting Russian oil.

The ship is managed by Dubai-based Nova Shipmanagement and owned by Citrine Marine, Equasis data showed.

HMEL and Nova Shipmanagement did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside office hours. Reuters has not been able to find any contact information for Dubai-based Citrine Marine.

On Monday, another sanctioned vessel carrying Russian oil, Noble Walker, changed course to India’s Vadinar port.

The Noble Walker, carrying about 1 million barrels of Russian crude for HMEL, was until Friday headed to Mundra, according to shipping reports and data from LSEG and Kpler.

Last week, Adani issued orders barring entry of vessels that are sanctioned by the EU, Britain and the United States at its 14 ports, including Mundra in Western India. Indian refiners HMEL and Indian Oil Corp use the port for oil imports, including from Russia.