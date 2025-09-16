BML 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
BOP 19.74 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.3%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.79%)
CPHL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.2%)
DCL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 242.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.04%)
FCCL 58.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
FFL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.03%)
GCIL 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 197.74 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.32%)
KEL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.9%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
NBP 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.28%)
PAEL 55.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.06%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.08%)
PREMA 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.15%)
PTC 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.02%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.82%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.26%)
TPLP 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.01%)
TREET 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.96%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 16,115 Increased By 134.4 (0.84%)
BR30 50,416 Increased By 721.5 (1.45%)
KSE100 156,400 Increased By 1015.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 47,788 Increased By 321 (0.68%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sanctioned tanker discharges Russian oil at India’s Mundra port, data shows

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2025 08:33pm
A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. File Photo: Reuters
A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. File Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI: Sanctioned tanker Spartan has discharged Russian crude oil at India’s Mundra port despite a ban by the Adani Group on entry of blacklisted ships at the terminal, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Tuesday.

The Suezmax tanker discharged 1 million barrels of Urals crude at Indian refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Mundra terminal, Kpler data showed.

Spartan, formerly known as SCF Samatlor, has been blacklisted by the European Union and Britain for breaching sanctions in transporting Russian oil.

The ship is managed by Dubai-based Nova Shipmanagement and owned by Citrine Marine, Equasis data showed.

HMEL and Nova Shipmanagement did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside office hours. Reuters has not been able to find any contact information for Dubai-based Citrine Marine.

On Monday, another sanctioned vessel carrying Russian oil, Noble Walker, changed course to India’s Vadinar port.

The Noble Walker, carrying about 1 million barrels of Russian crude for HMEL, was until Friday headed to Mundra, according to shipping reports and data from LSEG and Kpler.

Last week, Adani issued orders barring entry of vessels that are sanctioned by the EU, Britain and the United States at its 14 ports, including Mundra in Western India. Indian refiners HMEL and Indian Oil Corp use the port for oil imports, including from Russia.

Russian oil Mundra port

Comments

200 characters

Sanctioned tanker discharges Russian oil at India’s Mundra port, data shows

Pakistan’s debt path ‘more sustainable’ than headline figures: Finance ministry

US Fed opens key meeting after Trump aide sworn in as governor

Equities surge, KSE-100 settles with nearly 800 points gain

Pakistan won’t tolerate violation of territorial integrity: DPM Dar

Pakistan, 15 countries urge protection of Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

Pakistani rupee records 28th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Calls for Asia Cup boycott ease as Pakistan hit nets ahead of UAE clash

Gold hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan amid international price hike

ICC rejects PCB request to remove match referee Pycroft from Asia Cup

Read more stories