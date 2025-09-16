BML 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.49%)
BOP 19.21 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.45%)
CNERGY 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
CPHL 98.49 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.3%)
DCL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.3%)
DGKC 242.45 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.17%)
FCCL 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
FFL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.72%)
GCIL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
HUBC 197.15 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (1.01%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.53%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
MLCF 106.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.9%)
NBP 183.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.46%)
PAEL 55.66 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.61%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.77%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 190.74 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.42%)
PREMA 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.81%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SNGP 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.47%)
SSGC 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.77%)
TPLP 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.89%)
TREET 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.63%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.01%)
BR100 16,087 Increased By 107.2 (0.67%)
BR30 50,309 Increased By 614 (1.24%)
KSE100 156,084 Increased By 699.9 (0.45%)
KSE30 47,678 Increased By 210.8 (0.44%)
Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs391,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan hit a all time high in line with their gain in the international market. On Tuesday, in the...
BR Web Desk Published 16 Sep, 2025 01:24pm

Gold prices in Pakistan hit an all-time high in line with their gain in the international market. On Tuesday gold price per tola reached Rs391,000 after a gain of Rs4,700 in the local market.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was also sold at record Rs335,219 after it accumulated Rs4,030 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs386,300.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,692 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $49, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola reached Rs4,496 after accumulating Rs53.

Meanwhile, international gold prices scaled a record peak on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing rates.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,681.18 per ounce as of 0326 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,689.27 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,718.50.

