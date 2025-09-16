Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs391,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan hit an all-time high in line with their gain in the international market. On Tuesday gold price per tola reached Rs391,000 after a gain of Rs4,700 in the local market.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was also sold at record Rs335,219 after it accumulated Rs4,030 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs386,300.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,692 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $49, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola reached Rs4,496 after accumulating Rs53.

Meanwhile, international gold prices scaled a record peak on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting this week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing rates.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,681.18 per ounce as of 0326 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,689.27 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,718.50.