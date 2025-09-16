BML 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.49%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.39%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 98.74 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.55%)
DCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.67%)
DGKC 241.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.56%)
FCCL 58.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
GCIL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.33%)
HUBC 196.99 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (0.93%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
MLCF 106.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
NBP 186.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.97%)
PAEL 56.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.29%)
PREMA 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
PRL 32.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SNGP 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.85%)
SSGC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
TPLP 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.28%)
TREET 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 67.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,101 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
BR30 50,155 Increased By 460.3 (0.93%)
KSE100 156,292 Increased By 907.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 47,780 Increased By 313.1 (0.66%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Equities surge at open, KSE-100 gains nearly 950 points as investor sentiment stays strong

BR Web Desk Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 10:09am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed strong early trade on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging nearly 950 points as investor sentiment remained upbeat amid supportive market cues.

At 10:05am, the benchmark index was hovering at 156,333.45, an increase of 948.95 points or 0.61%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC, DGKC, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL, traded in the green.

As widely anticipated, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%, citing the adverse impact of recent floods on the near-term macroeconomic outlook.

On Monday, the PSX opened the week on a bullish note as the index gained 944.82 points, or 0.61%, to close at 155,384.51.

Internationally, Asian stocks climbed on Tuesday while the dollar was on the back foot as investors bet the US Federal Reserve would resume its easing cycle this week and potentially leave the door open to further rate cuts.

Markets hardly reacted to news that the US Senate narrowly confirmed Stephen Miran to the Fed’s Board of Governors while a US appeals court separately declined to allow President Donald Trump to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Both moves were seen as unlikely to shift the needle for the Fed’s decision on Wednesday, where a 25-basis-point cut is fully priced in.

Expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts have kept the market mood buoyant over the past few sessions and sent stocks scaling new highs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose to a more than four-year top early on Tuesday and last traded 0.3% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indexes notched fresh records.

Just as important for markets will be Fed members’ “dot plot” projections for rates and guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the extent and pace of any further easing.

Futures already have 127 bps worth of cuts priced in by July 2026, so anything less than dovish will disappoint investors.

This is an intra-day update

stock market Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Equities surge at open, KSE-100 gains nearly 950 points as investor sentiment stays strong

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Monsoon havoc: Policy rate kept unchanged on inflation fears in Pakistan

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Oil edges up as market weighs supply risk from attacks on Russian refineries

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Read more stories