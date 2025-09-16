BML 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.49%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.39%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 98.74 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.55%)
DCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.67%)
DGKC 241.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.56%)
FCCL 58.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
GCIL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.33%)
HUBC 196.99 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (0.93%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
MLCF 106.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
NBP 186.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.97%)
PAEL 56.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.4%)
POWER 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.37%)
PPL 190.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.29%)
PREMA 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
PRL 32.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
SNGP 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.85%)
SSGC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
TELE 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
TPLP 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.28%)
TREET 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 67.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 16,101 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
BR30 50,155 Increased By 460.3 (0.93%)
KSE100 156,292 Increased By 907.6 (0.58%)
KSE30 47,780 Increased By 313.1 (0.66%)
Sep 16, 2025
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2025 09:59am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during Tuesday’s opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.33, a gain of Re0.19 against the greenback.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 281.52.

Globally, the US dollar traded near a 2-1/2 month low against the euro and close to a 10-month trough versus the risk-sensitive Aussie on Tuesday as investors cemented bets for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week and more to follow.

The greenback traded just shy of a more than two-month low against the British pound, with US President Donald Trump renewing calls for aggressive monetary easing.

Markets see a rate reduction of at least 25 basis points on Wednesday as a certainty, with a small chance of a super-sized 50 basis-point cut.

A total of 67 basis points of reduction is seen over the rest of this year, rising to 81 basis points by the end of January.

Trump in a social media post on Monday called on Powell to enact a “bigger” cut to benchmark interest rates in a social media post, pointing to the housing market.

Rapidly softening labour market data has been the key driver of the ramp-up in easing bets in recent weeks, resulting in a lower dollar and bond yields while pushing up equity prices, with Wall Street setting new records on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, held steady in early trade on Tuesday after rising in the previous session, as market participants contemplated potential supply disruption from Russia after Ukrainian drone attacks on its refineries.

Brent crude futures edged up 4 cents to $67.48 a barrel by 0000 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.32, up 2 cents. On Monday, Brent settled up 45 cents at $67.44 while WTI settled 61 cents higher at $63.30.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure in an attempt to impair Moscow’s war capability, as talks to end their conflict have stalled.

This is an intra-day update

