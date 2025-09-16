PSX posts robust rally

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the new trading week on a bullish note after the State Bank of Pakistan announced it would maintain its policy rate.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index passed the 155,000 mark. The index gained 944.82 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 155,384.51 points after touching an intraday high of 155,602.29 and a low of 154,486.21 points.

The BRIndex100 closed at 15,980.14 points, up 141.08 points or 0.89 percent, on a turnover of 666.35 million shares. The BRIndex30 settled at 49,697.55, a gain of 768.55 points or 1.57 percent, with 290.84 million shares traded.

Topline Securities noted that the KSE-100 Index ended the session on a strong note as bullish sentiment prevailed throughout the day, with the benchmark touching an intraday high of 155,602 following the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 11 percent.

Supporting the upbeat close, market capitalization increased to Rs 18.276 trillion from Rs 18.188 trillion in the previous session. The ready market registered a turnover of 857.6 million shares, down from 987.6 million shares a day earlier, with traded value also easing to Rs 32.72 billion from Rs 39.91 billion. Out of 482 companies traded, 243 advanced, 205 declined, and 34 remained unchanged.

Pace (Pak) Limited led the volume chart with 77.8 million shares, closing at Rs8.47. Bank of Punjab followed with 58.2 million shares at Rs18.57, while Pakistan International Bulk Terminal recorded 53.4 million shares to close at Rs12.41.

Among major gainers, Unilever Pakistan Foods rose sharply by Rs 471.33 to Rs 32,472.33, while Khyber Textile Mills surged Rs 183.85 to Rs 2,022.35. The biggest losers of the day were Hoechst Pakistan, which dropped Rs40.92 to Rs3,997.48, and Ismail Industries, down Rs33.70 to Rs2,142.63.

Sectoral indices also ended in positive territory. The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,832.36, up 86.88 points or 0.35 percent on a turnover of 2.64 million shares, while the BR Cement Index advanced 167.37 points or 1.28 percent to 13,243.63 on 44.6 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index settled at 44,960.23 points, higher by 127.17 points or 0.28 percent with 83.01 million shares traded, and the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 217.61 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 25,552.26 with 24.47 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index gained 52.21 points or 0.39 percent to reach 13,508.85 on 41.72 million shares, while the BR Technology and Communication Index advanced 44.24 points or 1.30 percent to close at 3,442.06 with the highest turnover of 95.59 million shares.

Overall, trading activity underscored broad-based bullish momentum, with gains across sectors, strong participation in both ready and futures markets, and a steady rise in market capitalization.

