BML 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
BOP 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.27%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 97.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
DCL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.9%)
DGKC 239.65 Increased By ▲ 7.68 (3.31%)
FCCL 58.38 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.4%)
FFL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1%)
GCIL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
HUBC 195.17 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (1.52%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KOSM 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
MLCF 105.50 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
NBP 184.22 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.96%)
PAEL 54.78 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
PIAHCLA 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.03%)
PPL 189.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.34%)
PREMA 42.64 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.99%)
PRL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 131.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
SSGC 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TREET 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
TRG 68.24 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (9.99%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,978 Increased By 128.3 (0.81%)
BR30 49,698 Increased By 778.9 (1.59%)
KSE100 155,385 Increased By 944.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 47,467 Increased By 347.1 (0.74%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-16

PM advocates creation of Arab-Islamic task force

APP Published 16 Sep, 2025 05:59am

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9, that was clearly, aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East.

Speaking at the Emergency Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Qatar here, he said the summit was held on a very sombre and sorrowful occasion, when the brotherly Islamic state of Qatar was treacherously targeted, by an aggressor, who violated international law without fear of any consequence.

The Prime Minister said, “This was a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar.”

“We express our all-out support and solidarity, with our Qatari brothers and sisters,” he said adding, “Israel’s assault, against Qatar is not an isolated incident. It is yet another manifestation of its declared, hegemonic ambitions.”

“Even in wartime, the role of peace mediators is always deemed inviolable and held sacrosanct. They are the messengers of fragile hope, - hope of keeping dialogue alive, to advance prospects of peace,” he remarked.

“One is therefore, compelled to question: Why then this charade of negotiations? Was the return of hostages ever a priority for a country that has no respect, or regard for human life?” he went on to say.

He said, “We deeply appreciate, Qatar’s sincere and tireless diplomatic efforts, guided by the able leadership of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.”

“Qatar has consistently, endeavoured to bridge divides and promote the noble cause of regional as well as global peace, under the most daunting challenges,” he observed.

“While, Gaza bleeds, the heart wrenching cries, of its innocent women and children echo through these halls,” he continued saying, “We can hear, the frail voice, of the ten-year-old boy, Ameer, who walked twelve kilometres, bare footed, for a few morsels of bread, only to be gunned down by Israeli soldiers, along with 64000 of his fellow countrymen.”

“Israel’s genocidal campaign, has reduced Gaza, to rubble and ruin. The world shall always bear, the scars of this unending carnage, etched on the very soul of humanity. Injustice has reached, an unbearable level. This must stop! And stop now,” he stressed.

He said that Pakistan had reiterated urgent and essential steps.

“Israel must be held accountable, for its war crimes against humanity,” he said and underlined the need for creation of an Arab-Islamic task force, to adopt effective measures to ward off Israeli expansionist designs.

“We reiterate the OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership of the United Nations. Member states should actively consider implementing other appropriate measures against Israel,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister said the UN Security Council, must urgently demand, from Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

He underscored the need for guaranteed, sustained and secure humanitarian access to all civilians in need and the protection of aid workers, medical teams, journalists and UN personnel.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that a just, comprehensive, and lasting two state solution must be achieved with the creation of an independent State of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.”

While concluding his speech he said, “Today, in this historic gathering, we have affirmed solidarity, in our intentions, in our thoughts, and in our words. In unison, we have all condemned Israel’s aggression.”

“Let history record this moment, when we, the leaders of the Arab-Islamic world, have chosen unity, dignity, and courage over silence and inaction,” he said adding, “Otherwise, my brothers and sisters, may I submit in all humility, posterity will never forgive us!”

Qatar Middle East PM Shehbaz Sharif Pak Qatar ties Israel attacks Qatar Arab–Islamic Summit Arab Islamic task force

Comments

200 characters

PM advocates creation of Arab-Islamic task force

Small farmers and microfinance sector: Pakistan launches Climate Risk Fund-I

APTMA irked by MPC decision

Policy rate decision defies expectations: FPCCI

Load-shedding based on AT&C losses: Nepra slaps Rs0.1m daily fine on HESCO

Thar coal gasification: Zardari witnesses signing of MoU

FBR chief declares ‘war’ on corrupt customs officials

Financial, procedural irregularities: AGP asks FBR to recover Rs925bn from taxpayers

Used cars’ scheme for expats: MoC facing ‘ifs and buts’ situation

$10bn trade aimed at Islamabad, Tehran discuss FTA prospects

KP, AJK and GB: NA panel concerned over deforestation

Read more stories