KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 35.679 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 37,546.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.987 billion, followed by COTS (PKR6.829 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.775 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.730 billion),Silver (PKR 2.354 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.651 billion),SP 500 (PKR 335.902 million),DJ (PKR 220.230 million), Natural Gas (PKR 211.840 million),Japan Equity (PKR 138.124 million),Copper (PKR 82.776 million), Aluminium (PKR 0.739 million) and Brent (PKR 32.299 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24 lots amounting to PKR 186.074 million were traded.

