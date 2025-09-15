PM Shehbaz meets Saudi Crown Prince MBS on the sidelines of Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 15
|
281.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 15
|
281.51
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 15
|
147.48
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 15
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 15
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 15
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 12
|
6,584.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 12
|
44,768.12
|
Nasdaq / Sep 12
|
22,141.10
|
Dow Jones / Sep 12
|
46,834.22
|
India Sensex / Sep 15
|
81,832
|
Hang Seng / Sep 15
|
26,430.42
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 15
|
9,273.97
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 15
|
23,781.23
|
France CAC40 / Sep 15
|
7,885.23
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 12
|
16,180
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 12
|
331,361
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 15
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 15
|
63.06
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 15
|
3,644.73
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 15
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 15
|
66.82
|Stock
|Price
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 15
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
8.47
▲ 1 (13.39%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Sep 15
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
29.22
▲ 2.66 (10.02%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 15
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
51.33
▲ 4.67 (10.01%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 15
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
22.52
▲ 2.05 (10.01%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Sep 15
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
26.40
▲ 2.4 (10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Sep 15
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
2,022.35
▲ 183.85 (10%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Sep 15
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
52.01
▲ 4.73 (10%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 15
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
28.71
▲ 2.61 (10%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Sep 15
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
47.21
▲ 4.29 (10%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Sep 15
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
55.57
▲ 5.05 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Textile / Sep 15
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited(KTML)
|
57.56
▼ -239.83 (-80.64%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 15
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
106.41
▼ -11.82 (-10%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Sep 15
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
178.42
▼ -19.82 (-10%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 15
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
35.77
▼ -3.97 (-9.99%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 15
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
50.10
▼ -5.02 (-9.11%)
|
Din Tex. / Sep 15
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
71.26
▼ -6.4 (-8.24%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Sep 15
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
83.10
▼ -7.27 (-8.04%)
|
Stylers International / Sep 15
Stylers International Limited(STYLERS)
|
43.27
▼ -3.72 (-7.92%)
|
Dewan Textile / Sep 15
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.90
▼ -0.54 (-7.26%)
|
Shams Textile / Sep 15
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
36.33
▼ -2.63 (-6.75%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 15
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
77,815,694
▲ 1
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 15
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
58,227,128
▲ 0.76
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 15
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
53,409,117
▼ -0.05
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 15
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
47,963,248
▼ -0.06
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 15
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
34,827,815
▲ 0.63
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 15
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
30,081,068
▼ -0.16
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 15
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
28,937,446
▲ 0.19
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 15
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
28,640,800
▲ 6.2
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
26,110,319
▼ -0.01
|
Big Bird Foods / Sep 15
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
16,771,664
▲ 3.7
