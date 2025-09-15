BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
BOP 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 96.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
DCL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.74%)
DGKC 229.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-0.96%)
FCCL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
FFL 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.69%)
GCIL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
HUBC 192.75 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.27%)
KEL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KOSM 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
MLCF 102.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
NBP 184.38 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.05%)
PAEL 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
PPL 190.59 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.68%)
PREMA 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PRL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.56%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.67%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TREET 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (7.35%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,939 Increased By 88.9 (0.56%)
BR30 49,197 Increased By 278 (0.57%)
KSE100 155,085 Increased By 644.9 (0.42%)
KSE30 47,340 Increased By 220.6 (0.47%)
Markets

Stocks surge at PSX ahead of MPC decision

BR Web Desk Published 15 Sep, 2025 10:24am
Photo: Reuters

After days of profit-taking, buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 950 points during Monday’s opening hours of trading.

At 10:05am, the benchmark KSE-100 was hovering at 155,389.90, an increase of 950.22 points or 0.62%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, POL, PPL, PSO, WAFI, HBL, NBP and UBL, traded in the green.

Moreover, the market participants await the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, which would decide on the key policy rate.

In the previous monetary policy meeting, held on June 30, 2025, the committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11% as the inflation outlook was somewhat worsened in the wake of higher-than-anticipated adjustments in energy prices, especially gas tariffs.

Analysts expect that the MPC will continue to keep the policy rate unchanged in the next meeting, as inflation is projected to increase due to recent flooding.

During the previous week, PSX experienced a volatile week, oscillating between record highs and profit-taking, before closing nearly unchanged.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index touched an all-time intraday peak of 157,817 points, but sustained selling later dragged it down to close the week at 154,440 points, marking a modest gain of 163 points or 0.1% WoW.

Internationally, stocks got off to a quiet start in Asia on Monday ahead of an action-packed week that is seemingly certain to see the US Federal Reserve resume its easing cycle, and perhaps leave the door wide open to a series of cuts.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, while China’s central bank might trim one of its market rates amid a sluggish economy.

The Bank of Japan and Bank of England also meet and are both seen on hold.

Markets are 100% priced for an easing of 25 basis points from the Fed, taking its funds rate to 4.0-4.25%, with futures implying just a 4% chance of 50 basis points.

Just as important will be Fed members’ “dot plot” projections for rates and guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the extent and pace of any further easing.

Futures already have 125 basis points of cut priced in, so anything less than dovish will disappoint investors.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1%.

This is an intra-day update

