US delivers flood relief assistance

ISLAMABAD: The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic flooding that has devastated communities across the country.

The US Department of State, along with the US military, has approved emergency foreign assistance funding to aid national response efforts in the hardest-hit areas.

According to an official statement, the assistance includes the delivery of food, shelter, and other essential supplies to affected populations. The US military also transported critical relief equipment, which was handed over to the Pakistan Army at Nur Khan Air Base.

US extends humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Pakistan

It says that US Mission to Pakistan Chargé d’ Affaires Natalie A. Baker was present at the base to receive the first US Air Force C-17 and C-130 aircrafts as they arrived and unloaded the supplies. She expressed deep sympathy for the people of Pakistan, acknowledging the severe impact of the floods.

“The United States is profoundly saddened by the loss of life and destruction of homes and livelihoods,” she said.

