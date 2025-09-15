BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Upper parts of country: more rainfall likely

Fazal Sher Published 15 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rainfall across the upper parts of the country in this week, with intermittent breaks.

According to the PMD, moist currents of moderate intensity from the Arabian Sea are currently penetrating the upper regions, while a westerly wave is expected to enter the area from the evening or night of September 15 and the weather systems are likely to persist till September 19. The PMD said in Khyber Pakhtunhwa rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is expected in multiple districts, including Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, and Waziristan from September 16 onwards, with occasional breaks.

Similarly, in Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from the evening of September 15 to September 19.

Furthermore, in Punjab and the federal capital rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum from September 16. Additional rainfall is forecast in Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Faisalabad from September 18 to 19. Isolated heavy showers are also expected during this period.

According to PMD, in Sindh and Balochistan mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, with partly cloudy skies in coastal areas. Similarly, Balochistan will experience mostly dry weather.

The PMD has warned that windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage weak structures such as the roofs and walls of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. There is also a risk of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.

Heavy rainfall may lead to increased water flow in local streams and nullahs, particularly in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, and Kashmir on September 18 and 19.

The PMD has advised the public, including travelers and tourists, to stay informed about the latest weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas. All relevant authorities have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the forecast period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

