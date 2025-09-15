Flood havoc claims 972 lives, destroys 8,481 homes since June 26

ISLAMABAD: Torrential rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in many regions of the country, claiming 972 lives, injuring 1,062 people, destroying 8,481 homes, and killing 6,509 livestock since June 26, according to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

At least 972 people, including 266 children, 547 men, and 159 women, have lost their lives in flood-hit areas of the country in incidents related to torrential rains and flash flooding.

At least 283 people have died in Punjab, including 107 children, 127 men, and 49 women.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the death toll has reached 504, with 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women among the victims. Sindh has reported 71 fatalities, comprising 33 children, 30 men, and 8 women.

Flash floods have caused widespread devastation in most areas of country, with Balochistan reporting 26 fatalities—including 16 children, 6 men, and 4 women. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people lost their lives, among them 6 children, 26 men, and 9 women. Azad Jammu & Kashmir recorded 38 deaths due to the deluge, comprising 9 children, 17 men, and 12 women.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 9 individuals perished, including 5 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.

Flood-related incidents have left 1,062 people injured, including 320 children, 450 men, and 292 women.

Punjab reported the highest number of injuries with 660 individuals affected, including 199 children, 258 men, and 203 women, highlighting the severe impact on vulnerable populations across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 218 people sustained injuries, comprising 70 children, 99 men, and 49 women. Meanwhile, Sindh reported 87 injuries, including 39 children, 29 men, and 19 women, reflecting the widespread impact of the floods across age and gender groups.

Balochistan reported five injuries, affecting two children, two men, and one woman. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 52 individuals were injured, including four children, 42 men, and six women, reflecting the widespread human toll of the floods across both regions.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 37 injuries, including 4 children, 20 men, and 13 women, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 3 injuries, affecting 2 children and 1 woman, with no male injuries documented.

According to the latest figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a total of 2,879,054 individuals have been rescued in 5,400 operations carried out in flood hit areas since June 26, as part of a coordinated response.

In a sweeping effort to safeguard lives, Punjab led the nationwide rescue operations with 2,711,146 individuals evacuated through 4,508 coordinated missions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed with 14,317 people rescued in 211 operations, while Sindh saw the evacuation of 151,556individuals across 626 rescue efforts.

In the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, 1,027 people were safely evacuated in 25 operations. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 940 rescues conducted through 18 missions.

Balochistan witnessed 19 individuals rescued in four operations, and the Islamabad Capital Territory saw 49 people evacuated in eight rescue efforts.

In a coordinated humanitarian effort, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in partnership with the Pakistan Army and other stakeholders, has distributed more than 205,536 relief items to communities impacted by recent flooding.

Essential supplies provided include tents, blankets, hygiene kits, ration bags, food packs, and safe drinking water. To bolster recovery operations, additional equipment such as solar panels, de-watering pumps, and generators has also been provided to flood hit people.

Severe flooding has wreaked havoc nationwide, damaging at least 8,481 homes—with 2,216 completely destroyed and 6,265 partially damaged.

The disaster has also resulted in the loss of 6,509 livestock, further deepening the hardship faced by vulnerable communities already struggling with displacement and resource scarcity.

In a proactive move to support flood-affected communities, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established 2,368 relief and medical camps in flood hit areas.

Among these, 754 medical camps have delivered treatment to 417,733 individuals, while 1,614 relief camps have provided shelter and essential services to 111,415 people, ensuring timely assistance to those in need.

Since June 27, devastating floods in country have damaged 239 bridges and destroyed approximately 674.58 kilometres of roads, severely impacting infrastructure nationwide. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suffered the loss of 52 bridges and 432 km of roads. Azad Jammu & Kashmir follows with 94 bridges and 301.5 km of roads affected.

Other regions also reported varying levels of infrastructure loss. Gilgit-Baltistan sustained damage to 87 bridges and 20.41 kilometres of roads. Balochistan saw the destruction of three bridges and 13.65 kilometres of roads. Sindh reported no bridge damage, but seven kilometres of roads were affected. Islamabad Capital Territory experienced damage to three bridges and 0.03 kilometres of roads.