Juvenile inmates: STEVTA announces training programme

KARACHI: STEVTA has taken a significant step towards the rehabilitation and reform of juvenile prisoners by launching a modern skills training program.

In this regard, a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between STEVTA and Tasawwur-e-Umeed Foundation at the Central Jail Karachi.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and Chairperson of STEVTA Junaid Buland visited the Central Jail following the signing of the MoU and met with the incarcerated children.

On this occasion, he announced that more than 24,000 juvenile prisoners across 14 jails in Sindh will be provided with technical training, enabling them to secure respectable employment after their release.

Buland stated, “We are launching a program to teach children modern skills. Under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, more than 17 technical fields are being activated, which include various vocational and technical courses.”

