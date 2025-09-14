BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

President Zardari travels by high-speed train in China; briefed on operations

  • China operates world’s largest high-speed rail network of 45,000 km track, says official
BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 04:09pm
President Asif Ali Zardari is being briefed on the operations of the high-speed train during his journey from Chengdu to Mianyang in China on September 14, 2025. Photo: X/@MediaCellPPP
President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday travelled from Chengdu to Mianyang by a high-speed train, covering the journey in around half an hour.

During the journey, the president was briefed on the train’s operations, service, safety systems and environmental advantages, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president was accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, who is travelling with the president throughout his visit, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

President Asif Ali Zardari is being briefed on the operations of the high-speed train during his journey from Chengdu to Mianyang in China on September 14, 2025. Photo: X/@MediaCellPPP
The president praised China’s achievements in sustainable and resilient transport, including pollution-free electric propulsion and earthquake early warning technologies, describing them as a marvel of railway engineering. He noted that such innovations offered valuable lessons for other countries including Pakistan.

The officials highlighted that China now operated the world’s largest high-speed rail network of over 45,000 km of dedicated track, carrying more than two billion passengers annually.

With trains running at up to 350 km/h, the network linked almost all major Chinese cities. China has built a standardised, dedicated passenger system that became a model of modern connectivity, it was added.

Earlier, on arrival, the president was received by Wu Hao, Vice Mayor of Mianyang.

President Asif Ali Zardari is being briefed on the operations of the high-speed train during his journey from Chengdu to Mianyang in China on September 14, 2025. Photo: X/@MediaCellPPP
President arrived in China on Friday on a ten-day visit on the invitation of the Chinese government.

During the trip, the president is scheduled to visit Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hold meetings with the provincial leadership, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Friday.

“The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and future connectivity initiatives,” the FO had said.

A day ago, addressing the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to work with China and other nations to expand cultural exchanges, strengthen creative industries and promote understanding and a culture of tolerance.

He said culture remained a vital bridge to peace, prosperity, and a shared future for humanity.

