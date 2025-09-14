Pakistan, India gear up for high-stakes Asia Cup clash

Pakistan and India are set to renew their storied cricket rivalry today in what promises to be a high-stakes Asia Cup Group A clash, amid elevated political tensions following a recent military standoff between the neighbours.

Earlier this year, clashes between the two nations nearly spiralled into full-scale war, straining diplomatic relations and effectively suspending bilateral cricket.

Encounters between the two sides have since been limited to multi-team tournaments, with former Indian players even urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India to skip this fixture before the boycott threat subsided.

Despite the political backdrop, both camps have emphasized their focus remains firmly on cricket.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said once the board confirmed participation, the players’ sole concern became the game itself.

Pakistan’s coach Mike Hesson shared a similar view, acknowledging that while emotions would run high, his squad’s priority was execution on the field.

India enter the contest as favourites, buoyed by their status as reigning T20 world champions.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill has bolstered their pace attack and top order, and their opening victory against the United Arab Emirates, dismissing them for just 57 runs and chasing the target in 27 balls, underlined their strength.

Pakistan, who began the tournament with a comfortable win over Oman, have shown glimpses of inconsistency with the bat.

The absence of former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is notable, but skipper Salman Ali Agha remains confident, pointing to strong recent performances in a tri-series in the UAE and insisting his side has the capability to beat any opponent if plans are executed.

For both teams, today’s match represents more than just points in the group stage.

It is a test of character, mental strength and the ability of cricket to rise above the political undertones that continue to shape one of sport’s fiercest rivalries.