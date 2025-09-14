BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan elect to bat first in high-voltage clash with India

  • Pakistan, India going with same team, with former heavily relying on spinners
BR Web Desk Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 08:03pm

In a highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 showdown, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals India.

The high-voltage encounter, being played at a packed stadium in Dubai, has already generated massive excitement among fans across the subcontinent and beyond.

Both teams are fielding their strongest playing XIs, with Pakistan heavily banking on spin attack and India relying on its in-form batting lineup led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Experts predict a contest of nerves, with early wickets and powerplay runs likely to prove decisive.

Salman said they are going with the same team they played against Oman and hoped their spinners would make the best of the pitch that is apparently spinner-friendly.

“We want to put a good total and then defend it with our bowling,” he said.

Suryakumar said he wanted to bowl first, so the decision of the opposite team did not impact their strategy. India are also fielding the same team.

The high-stakes Asia Cup Group A clash is taking place amid elevated political tensions following a military standoff between the neighbours earlier this year and massive calls for boycott of the match from within India.

Clashes between military forces of the two neighbouring nations nearly spiralled into full-scale war, straining diplomatic relations and effectively suspending bilateral cricket.

Encounters between the two sides have since been limited to multi-team tournaments, with former Indian players even urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to skip this fixture before the boycott threat subsided.

Despite the political backdrop, both camps have emphasized their focus remains firmly on cricket.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said once the board confirmed participation, the players’ sole concern became the game itself.

Pakistan’s coach Mike Hesson shared a similar view, acknowledging that while emotions would run high, his squad’s priority was execution on the field.

India enter the contest as favourites, buoyed by their status as reigning T20 world champions.

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill has bolstered their pace attack and top order, and their opening victory against the United Arab Emirates, dismissing them for just 57 runs and chasing the target in 27 balls, underlined their strength.

Pakistan, who began the tournament with a comfortable win over Oman, have shown glimpses of inconsistency with the bat.

The absence of former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is notable, but skipper Salman Ali Agha remains confident, pointing to strong recent performances in a tri-series in the UAE and insisting his side has the capability to beat any opponent if plans are executed.

For both teams, today’s match represents more than just points in the group stage.

It is a test of character, mental strength and the ability of cricket to rise above the political undertones that continue to shape one of sport’s fiercest rivalries.

