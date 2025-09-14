Choose between good ties and harbouring terrorists, PM tells Kabul

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday reaffirmed that the entire nation, along with Pakistan’s brave armed forces, stands united against menace of terrorism and foreign-sponsored proxies, particularly those backed by India involved in subversive activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister made these remarks while speaking to the media after visiting the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu, where he inquired about the health of security personnel injured during a recent operation against Fitnatul Khwarij in South Waziristan.

Accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Corps Commander Peshawar, the Prime Minister praised the courage, high moral and dedication of the injured soldiers, commending their selfless service to the nation.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz also attended the funeral prayers of the martyred soldiers, calling them the “true heroes of the nation” and vowing that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan desired for peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan. However, he urged the interim Afghan government to make a clear choice between maintaining good ties with Pakistan and continuing to harbour Fitnatul Khwarij elements. “The banned TTP and Fitntaul Khwarij are responsible for attacks on innocent civilians and our security forces. Such hostile forces will not be allowed to sabotage peace in Pakistan,” he asserted.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that national progress and development were directly linked to peace and stability. He reiterated that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyred troops would be honored and upheld.

He also announced that an important meeting of the Federal Cabinet would soon be convened aimed at to counter terrorism. “The enemies of Pakistan cannot impose their destructive ideology on our nation. We will defeat them together with full might.”

He strongly criticized Afghanistan, stating that the ringleaders and facilitators of terrorists operating in Pakistan are based across the border. He said Afghan citizens are involved in cross-border infiltration and recent attacks in Pakistan. “The Pakistani nation completely rejects politics and misleading narratives on the issue of terrorism.” He said early evacuation of Afghans residing illegally in Pakistan is very important. He also held India responsible for supporting cross-border terrorist networks in Pakistan.

He said Indian proxies were behind recent attacks and made it clear that such actions would be met with a strong response. “Anyone who talks about facilitating or understanding these foreign and Indian terrorist proxies is their tool,” PM Shehbaz Sharif warned. “Those facilitating Indian proxies will also be responded to in the same language they deserve.” The Prime Minister stressed that a full response to terrorism would continue, about which there should be no ambiguity.

Upon his arrival at Bannu Cantt, the Prime Minister was received by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Corps Commander Peshawar.

He was given a comprehensive briefing on the region’s security landscape, including threats posed by Fitntaul Khwarij, Indian-backed proxies and their facilitators operating across the western border. He said these hostile elements would not be allowed to attacks our innocent civilians and our brave security forces any more.—Agencies