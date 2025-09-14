BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Sep 14, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-14

CBoT soybeans, corn jump

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2025 02:54am

CHICAGO: Chicago soybean and corn futures rose on Friday after the US Department of Agriculture delivered a bearish, but unsurprising, monthly crop report.

US farmers will harvest the most acres of corn since 1933 and produce more of the grain than previously expected, even though crop yields will miss earlier forecasts, the USDA said around midday on Friday.

The agency further increased its estimate for how many acres will be harvested in a monthly supply and demand report, after surprising grain traders with a large acreage increase in August.

“We’re seeing green on the screen here now at midday, and that tells me the report didn’t provide anything that really emboldened the bears or scared the bulls,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said. “I interpret this as the market taking a big sigh of relief following this report.” The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 14-1/4 cents to USD10.47-3/4 per bushel by 12:15 p.m. CT (1715 GMT).

Corn Soybeans

