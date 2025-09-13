BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Sep 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-13

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

Naveed Butt Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday urged the government to approach international donors and countries through United Nations mechanisms to secure aid for flood victims.

“…the delay by the government in launching an international appeal for assistance through UN mechanisms is beyond comprehension,” Bilawal wrote in a post on X.

Bilawal welcomed the federal government’s decision to declare a climate and agricultural emergency, saying the move came in response to his party’s demand.

Earlier, in a separate post on X, the PPP chairman had called on the federal government to declare an agricultural emergency, waive electricity bills for flood-affected areas, ensure immediate relief through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), and engage international organisations for aid and assistance.

The PPP Chairman further said in his tweet, “The federal government has not announced relief through the Benazir Income Support Program for flood-impacted districts, especially Gilgit Baltistan, Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab & especially south Punjab.”

Bilawal further said, “The delay by the government to initiate their international appeal for assistance through UN mechanisms is beyond comprehension. This is standard practice for disasters of this scale internationally. It was done for the last floods when I was the foreign minister, before that (the same was done) in the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake.

Countries all over the world do the same within the first 72 hours of such disasters. There is no excuse to cut off the millions affected from this assistance. We demand the government initiate this process immediately.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Federal Government BISP international aid Floods in Pakistan agricultural emergency Climate emergency

Comments

200 characters

Floods: Bilawal urges govt to seek international aid

Medium flood at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

PMO directs ministries to fill vacant positions on entities’ BoDs

Electricity wheeling: PD readies auction process draft

Pakistan, Israel trade barbs at UNSC

Acting US envoy, APTMA officials discuss trade ties

CSM violation: Nepra imposes Rs200m fine on GEPCO

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.02pc

SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

Insurance, takaful businesses: SECP launches gross premium valuation

Read more stories