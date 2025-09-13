SBP unveils updated chapters of FE Manual

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced updated chapters of Foreign Exchange Manual to facilitate banks.

The SBP has made amendments to the Foreign Exchange (FE) Manual through various Foreign Exchange FE Circulars, Circular Letters, which are already available on SBP’s website.

The amendments made through these Circulars or Circular Letters have now been incorporated and updated into some chapters of the FE Manual.

As per SBP, Inward and Outward Remittances, Exports, Imports, Commercial Remittances, Loans, Overdrafts and Guarantees and Securities.

The SBP has advised authorized dealers to bring these to the knowledge of all their constituents for meticulous compliance.

