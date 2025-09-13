Devastating impacts of floods: UK HC expresses solidarity with Dar

ISLAMABAD: UK High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The High Commissioner expressed the UK’s full solidarity with Pakistan in responding to the devastating impacts of the floods and the ongoing monsoon season, noting the £ 3 million in emergency relief and response, with further humanitarian support to follow, including on recovery, in coordination with the Pakistani government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The DPM/FM appreciated this timely commitment, as well as the UK’s understanding of the scale of devastation and the urgent needs of the hour, and conveyed gratitude for the UK’s solidarity in relief & recovery efforts.

They also discussed bilateral relations, the importance of high-level exchanges, and recent regional & international developments.

