WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 12, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Sep-25 10-Sep-25 09-Sep-25 08-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102515 0.102448 0.102168 0.102252 Euro 0.853282 0.85418 0.854953 0.855337 Japanese yen 0.004952 0.004949 0.004941 0.004911 U.K. pound 0.986988 0.987885 0.988357 0.986796 U.S. dollar 0.730237 0.729632 0.727991 0.729312 Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.005628 0.005626 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.482249 0.482287 0.481493 0.478866 Botswana pula 0.054841 0.054795 0.054818 0.054698 Brazilian real 0.134381 Brunei dollar 0.569031 0.568603 0.567546 0.567249 Canadian dollar 0.526658 0.527875 Chilean peso 0.000759 0.000755 0.000753 0.000756 Czech koruna 0.034992 0.034991 0.035147 0.035117 Danish krone 0.114423 0.114509 0.114564 Indian rupee 0.008273 0.008279 0.008259 Israeli New Shekel 0.218699 0.218715 0.218288 0.219408 Korean won 0.000526 0.000526 0.000524 0.000524 Kuwaiti dinar 2.395 2.39302 2.38881 2.39119 Malaysian ringgit 0.173021 0.173206 0.172899 0.172741 Mauritian rupee 0.015996 0.015819 0.015808 0.01582 Mexican peso 0.039095 New Zealand dollar 0.434016 0.432489 0.430294 Norwegian krone 0.073483 0.073007 0.073028 Omani rial 1.89919 1.89761 1.89334 1.89678 Peruvian sol 0.20784 Philippine peso 0.012782 0.012816 0.01281 Polish zloty 0.20029 0.200371 0.201253 0.20139 Qatari riyal 0.200615 0.200448 0.199998 0.20036 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.19473 0.194569 0.194131 0.194483 Singapore dollar 0.569031 0.568603 0.567546 0.567249 Swedish krona 0.077915 0.07771 0.077754 Swiss franc 0.913139 0.914555 0.917327 0.917028 Thai baht 0.022958 0.022993 0.022814 Trinidadian dollar 0.108065 U.A.E. dirham 0.198228 0.198587 Uruguayan peso 0.018269 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

