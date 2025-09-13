BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
BOP 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-4.34%)
DCL 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
DGKC 230.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-1.93%)
FCCL 56.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
GCIL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
HUBC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-1.62%)
KEL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
LOTCHEM 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.69%)
MLCF 102.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.61%)
NBP 180.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.59%)
PAEL 54.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
PIAHCLA 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.18%)
POWER 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.02%)
PPL 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.87%)
PREMA 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.39%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.74%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1%)
SSGC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.73%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
TPLP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
TREET 26.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
TRG 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 15,850 Decreased By -203.9 (-1.27%)
BR30 48,919 Decreased By -613.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 154,440 Decreased By -1701.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,120 Decreased By -600.6 (-1.26%)
Markets Print 2025-09-13

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 12, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        11-Sep-25      10-Sep-25      09-Sep-25      08-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102515       0.102448       0.102168       0.102252
Euro                             0.853282        0.85418       0.854953       0.855337
Japanese yen                     0.004952       0.004949       0.004941       0.004911
U.K. pound                       0.986988       0.987885       0.988357       0.986796
U.S. dollar                      0.730237       0.729632       0.727991       0.729312
Algerian dinar                   0.005632       0.005628       0.005626       0.005632
Australian dollar                0.482249       0.482287       0.481493       0.478866
Botswana pula                    0.054841       0.054795       0.054818       0.054698
Brazilian real                                                                0.134381
Brunei dollar                    0.569031       0.568603       0.567546       0.567249
Canadian dollar                                 0.526658                      0.527875
Chilean peso                     0.000759       0.000755       0.000753       0.000756
Czech koruna                     0.034992       0.034991       0.035147       0.035117
Danish krone                                    0.114423       0.114509       0.114564
Indian rupee                     0.008273       0.008279       0.008259
Israeli New Shekel               0.218699       0.218715       0.218288       0.219408
Korean won                       0.000526       0.000526       0.000524       0.000524
Kuwaiti dinar                       2.395        2.39302        2.38881        2.39119
Malaysian ringgit                0.173021       0.173206       0.172899       0.172741
Mauritian rupee                  0.015996       0.015819       0.015808        0.01582
Mexican peso                                                                  0.039095
New Zealand dollar               0.434016       0.432489                      0.430294
Norwegian krone                  0.073483                      0.073007       0.073028
Omani rial                        1.89919        1.89761        1.89334        1.89678
Peruvian sol                                                                   0.20784
Philippine peso                  0.012782                      0.012816        0.01281
Polish zloty                      0.20029       0.200371       0.201253        0.20139
Qatari riyal                     0.200615       0.200448       0.199998        0.20036
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.19473       0.194569       0.194131       0.194483
Singapore dollar                 0.569031       0.568603       0.567546       0.567249
Swedish krona                    0.077915                       0.07771       0.077754
Swiss franc                      0.913139       0.914555       0.917327       0.917028
Thai baht                        0.022958                      0.022993       0.022814
Trinidadian dollar                                                            0.108065
U.A.E. dirham                                                  0.198228       0.198587
Uruguayan peso                                                                0.018269
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

