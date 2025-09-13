BML 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
Markets Print 2025-09-13

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 12, 2025).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 282.06
Open Offer     Rs 282.61
========================

