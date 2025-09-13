Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 12, 2025).
Open Bid Rs 282.06
Open Offer Rs 282.61
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 12
|
281.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 12
|
281.40
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 12
|
147.46
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 12
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 12
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 12
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 12
|
6,587.47
|
India Sensex / Sep 12
|
81,839.05
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 12
|
44,806.32
|
Nasdaq / Sep 12
|
22,043.07
|
Hang Seng / Sep 12
|
26,460.22
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 12
|
9,316.20
|
Dow Jones / Sep 12
|
46,108
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 12
|
23,647.94
|
France CAC40 / Sep 12
|
7,787.25
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 12
|
61.85
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 12
|
16,180
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 12
|
329,218
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 12
|
3,652.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 12
|
66.53
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 13
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 13
|
269.99
|Stock
|Price
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Sep 12
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
7.55
▲ 1 (15.27%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 12
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
3.18
▲ 0.39 (13.98%)
|
Ghani Chemworld / Sep 12
Ghani Chemworld Limited(GCWL)
|
18.21
▲ 1.66 (10.03%)
|
Sitara Energy / Sep 12
Sitara Energy Limited(SEL)
|
16.23
▲ 1.48 (10.03%)
|
Sitara Peroxide / Sep 12
Sitara Peroxide Limited(SPL)
|
26.24
▲ 2.39 (10.02%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Sep 12
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
15.60
▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Sep 12
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
49.68
▲ 4.52 (10.01%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Sep 12
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
58.47
▲ 5.32 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 12
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
23.86
▲ 2.17 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 12
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
118.23
▲ 10.75 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
LSE Ventures / Sep 12
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
6.70
▼ -0.66 (-8.97%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Sep 12
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
9.71
▼ -0.89 (-8.4%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 12
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
54.52
▼ -4.79 (-8.08%)
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 12
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
8.79
▼ -0.64 (-6.79%)
|
Shams Textile / Sep 12
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
36.32
▼ -2.64 (-6.78%)
|
Elahi Cotton / Sep 12
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
210.01
▼ -14.95 (-6.65%)
|
Barkat Frisian Agro / Sep 12
Barkat Frisian Agro Limited(BFAGRO)
|
41.20
▼ -2.73 (-6.21%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Sep 12
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
5.15
▼ -0.34 (-6.19%)
|
Chashma / Sep 12
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
68.25
▼ -4.21 (-5.81%)
|
Imperial Limited / Sep 12
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.50
▼ -1.2 (-5.53%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
61,664,915
▲ 0.2
|
Agha Steel Ind. / Sep 12
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd(AGHA)
|
61,153,149
▲ 0.13
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Sep 12
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
46,199,338
▲ 0.39
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 12
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
40,590,716
▲ 0.54
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 12
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
38,923,012
▼ -0.37
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
32,061,874
▼ -0.01
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 12
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
28,926,787
▲ 0.13
|
Treet Battery / Sep 12
Treet Battery Limited(TBL)
|
27,071,377
▲ 0.05
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Sep 12
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
23,053,870
▲ 1.1
|
Treet Corp / Sep 12
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
23,020,627
▲ 0.39
