Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 10:12am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 281.40, a gain of Re0.16 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 281.56.

Internationally, the US dollar remained under pressure on Friday as a surge in US jobless claims and a modest tick up in inflation kept investors zeroed in on likely Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next week and beyond.

The dollar index was last trading at 97.585, having snapped a two-day winning streak on Thursday and on track to record its second consecutive weekly decline.

On Thursday, data showed the biggest weekly increase in the number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits in four years.

That overshadowed US consumer inflation data for August, which showed prices rising at the fastest pace in seven months but still modest and broadly in line with expectations.

While the mixed data might add some wrinkles to the Fed’s policy deliberations next week, investor focus is mostly centred on rate cut prospects for now.

According to the CME Group’s Fedwatch tool, traders are reining in bets on a jumbo 50 bps rate cut next month. Pricing implies a shallower path of easing before the end of the year than anticipated earlier.

Against the yen, the US dollar was trading flat at 147.27 yen, little changed after the US and Japanese governments issued a joint statement on Friday, which reaffirmed that exchange rates should be “market determined” and that excess volatility and disorderly moves in exchange rates were undesirable.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday, adding to big declines in the previous session, as concerns about the possible softening of US demand and broad oversupply offset worries about supply disruption from conflict in the Middle East and war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.74%, to $65.88 a barrel by 0419 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 51 cents, or 0.82%, to $61.86.

This is an intra-day update

