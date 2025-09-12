BML 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
Copper edges down from USD10,000 on firmer dollar and tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Thursday, creeping above USD10,000 a metric ton before retreating under pressure from a firmer dollar and persistent uncertainty over how tariffs will affect demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3percent to USD9,983 a ton in official open-outcry trading after touching USD10,015. That was the second successive session it has moved above the USD10,000 mark. “I think the news in copper markets remains quite supportive, but the dollar is a bit firmer this morning, adding some headwind to prices,” said WisdomTree commodities strategist Nitesh Shah.

The dollar index held steady as traders awaited key US consumer price data for a steer on the Federal Reserve’s rate cutting path. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“Miners are experiencing more disruptions to their production than they had anticipated, combined with the fact that capex going into copper mines is just not enough to keep up with growth in metal demand,” Shah added.

One of the world’s largest copper mines, Grasberg in Indonesia, temporarily halted mining this week after an underground incident. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.6 percent to 80,130 yuan (USD11,251.37) a ton.

Copper has failed several times this year to make headway above USD10,000 since it hit USD10,0164.50 in March for its strongest in more than eight months.

Many investors have been on the sidelines, waiting to see if US tariffs dampen demand as expected, Shah said. “It’s more complicated and the net effect may be that metal demand doesn’t really fall that much because of all the other stimulus activity,” he said.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.9 percent in official activity to USD2,649.50 a ton and tin gained 0.1percent to USD34,650 while zinc dipped 0.3percent to USD2,879, lead lost 0.1percent to USD1,985 and nickel was down 0.5percent at USD15,065.

