WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 11, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Sep-25 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 5-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102448 0.102168 0.102252 0.102333
Euro 0.85418 0.854953 0.855337 0.854348
Japanese yen 0.0049487 0.004941 0.004911 0.004928
U.K. pound 0.987885 0.988357 0.986796 0.984468
U.S. dollar 0.729632 0.727991 0.729312 0.730399
Algerian dinar 0.0056283 0.005626 0.005632
Australian dollar 0.482287 0.481493 0.478866 0.477462
Botswana pula 0.0547954 0.054818 0.054698 0.054561
Brazilian real 0.134381 0.135354
Brunei dollar 0.568603 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388
Canadian dollar 0.526658 0.527875 0.528165
Chilean peso 0.000755 0.000753 0.000756 0.000752
Czech koruna 0.034991 0.035147 0.035117 0.034981
Danish krone 0.114423 0.114509 0.114564 0.11445
Indian rupee 0.0082795 0.008259
Israeli New Shekel 0.218715 0.218288 0.219408 0.218486
Korean won 0.0005262 0.000524 0.000524 0.000524
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39302 2.38881 2.39119
Malaysian ringgit 0.173206 0.172899 0.172741
Mauritian rupee 0.0158194 0.015808 0.01582 0.015755
Mexican peso 0.039095 0.039102
New Zealand dollar 0.432489 0.430294 0.428342
Norwegian krone 0.073007 0.073028 0.072708
Omani rial 1.89761 1.89334 1.89678
Peruvian sol 0.20784 0.207559
Philippine peso 0.012816 0.01281 0.012767
Polish zloty 0.200371 0.201253 0.20139 0.200896
Qatari riyal 0.200448 0.199998 0.20036
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194569 0.194131 0.194483
Singapore dollar 0.568603 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388
Swedish krona 0.07771 0.077754 0.077661
Swiss franc 0.914555 0.917327 0.917028 0.909701
Thai baht 0.022993 0.022814 0.022668
Trinidadian dollar 0.108065 0.108278
U.A.E. dirham 0.198228 0.198587
Uruguayan peso 0.018269 0.018282a
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
