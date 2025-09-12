WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 11, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Sep-25 9-Sep-25 8-Sep-25 5-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102448 0.102168 0.102252 0.102333 Euro 0.85418 0.854953 0.855337 0.854348 Japanese yen 0.0049487 0.004941 0.004911 0.004928 U.K. pound 0.987885 0.988357 0.986796 0.984468 U.S. dollar 0.729632 0.727991 0.729312 0.730399 Algerian dinar 0.0056283 0.005626 0.005632 Australian dollar 0.482287 0.481493 0.478866 0.477462 Botswana pula 0.0547954 0.054818 0.054698 0.054561 Brazilian real 0.134381 0.135354 Brunei dollar 0.568603 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388 Canadian dollar 0.526658 0.527875 0.528165 Chilean peso 0.000755 0.000753 0.000756 0.000752 Czech koruna 0.034991 0.035147 0.035117 0.034981 Danish krone 0.114423 0.114509 0.114564 0.11445 Indian rupee 0.0082795 0.008259 Israeli New Shekel 0.218715 0.218288 0.219408 0.218486 Korean won 0.0005262 0.000524 0.000524 0.000524 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39302 2.38881 2.39119 Malaysian ringgit 0.173206 0.172899 0.172741 Mauritian rupee 0.0158194 0.015808 0.01582 0.015755 Mexican peso 0.039095 0.039102 New Zealand dollar 0.432489 0.430294 0.428342 Norwegian krone 0.073007 0.073028 0.072708 Omani rial 1.89761 1.89334 1.89678 Peruvian sol 0.20784 0.207559 Philippine peso 0.012816 0.01281 0.012767 Polish zloty 0.200371 0.201253 0.20139 0.200896 Qatari riyal 0.200448 0.199998 0.20036 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194569 0.194131 0.194483 Singapore dollar 0.568603 0.567546 0.567249 0.567388 Swedish krona 0.07771 0.077754 0.077661 Swiss franc 0.914555 0.917327 0.917028 0.909701 Thai baht 0.022993 0.022814 0.022668 Trinidadian dollar 0.108065 0.108278 U.A.E. dirham 0.198228 0.198587 Uruguayan peso 0.018269 0.018282a ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

