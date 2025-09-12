KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 11, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.14 282.70 AED 77.35 78.10
EURO 331.02 334.60 SAR 75.45 76.08
GBP 383.68 387.85 INTERBANK 281.60 281.70
JPY 1.88 1.93
=========================================================================
