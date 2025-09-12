BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
BOP 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.97%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
CPHL 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.73%)
DCL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.71%)
DGKC 239.20 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (2.17%)
FCCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.38%)
FFL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.12%)
GCIL 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.74%)
HUBC 196.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.51%)
KEL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
MLCF 106.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.32%)
NBP 177.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.99%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.74%)
PPL 196.75 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (2.88%)
PREMA 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.79%)
SNGP 135.48 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (2.32%)
SSGC 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.16%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.13%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 16,053 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 49,532 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 156,141 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 47,721 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-12

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 11, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               282.14   282.70    AED                77.35     78.10
EURO                331.02   334.60    SAR                75.45     76.08
GBP                 383.68   387.85    INTERBANK         281.60    281.70
JPY                                                        1.88      1.93
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Open market rates foreign currencies Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Hike in expenditures & tariff: Nepra, consumers question Wapda’s ‘request’

PBS overreports Pakistan’s trade data by USD6.4bn?

Jul, Aug trade performance reviewed: Exports stay stable at USD5.11bn

PM meets Qatari leadership, vows Pakistan’s full support

MoF says not confirmed as yet: IMF may send review mission to Pakistan later this month

Badini point opening, Iran barter trade: Senate panel chides MoC bigwigs for inaction

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs236bn

Tax returns filing by salaried class: FBR rectifies major error

8,000 USC employees: Rs25.3bn severance package readied

FBR tells SC: Chambers, CAs consulted before inserting Sec 4C in tax law

Read more stories