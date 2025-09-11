BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2025 10:34am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 281.42, a gain of Re0.18 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit closed at 281.60.

Globally, the US dollar stabilised in early Asian trading hours on Thursday after an unexpected drop in U.S. factory-gate prices bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week and traders awaited U.S. consumer price data due later in the day.

The dollar index nudged upwards to 97.822, rising for a third consecutive day after the Producer Price Index for final demand fell 0.1% during August, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday.

Markets are trading on expectations that the prospect of the Fed easing is a certainty and the only remaining question is by how much. Traders are pricing in an 8% chance of a jumbo 50 basis points (bps) rate cut at the central bank’s September meeting, while a cut of at least 25 bps is viewed as a done deal, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Against the yen, the dollar was trading flat at 147.41 yen.

The euro edged upwards to $1.1698 ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later on Thursday, where it is widely expected to keep rates on hold.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, retreated a tad on Thursday on weak demand in the United States and broad oversupply risks, which countered concern over attacks in the Middle East and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.21%, at $67.35 a barrel by 0433 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 15 cents, or 0.24%, to $63.53.

The benchmark contracts gained more than $1 each on Wednesday following Israel’s attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar the day before, and as Poland scrambled its own and NATO air defences to shoot down suspected Russian drones that had strayed into its airspace during an attack on western Ukraine.

The gains were a continuation of an upward trend for oil prices for much of this month after they hit a three-month low on September 5.

