BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
BOP 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 103.69 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.49%)
DCL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.19%)
DGKC 241.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.75%)
FCCL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.49%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
GCIL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.19%)
HUBC 197.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (7.14%)
MLCF 107.63 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.74%)
NBP 177.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.38%)
PAEL 55.78 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.71%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
POWER 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
PPL 196.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.42%)
PREMA 42.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 32.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
SNGP 135.56 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.45%)
SSGC 45.57 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.47%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TREET 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
TRG 64.15 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.02%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
BR100 16,240 Increased By 66 (0.41%)
BR30 50,260 Increased By 331.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 157,785 Increased By 764.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 48,237 Increased By 156.7 (0.33%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published 11 Sep, 2025 09:52am

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 600 points during the opening minutes of trading on Thursday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 157,603.90, a gain of 583.11 points or 0.37%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, WAFI, DGKC, NBP and UBL, traded in the green.

On Wednesday, PSX closed on a bullish note to settle at a new level amid active participation from investors across key sectors. The index gained 457.27 points, or 0.29%, to close at 157,020.80 points.

Internationally, it was Oracle mania that lighted a fire under Asian tech stocks on Thursday, as Japan Taiwan and South Korea set records in what was otherwise set to be a subdued session before high-stakes US inflation data.

Tech investor SoftBank surged 9% in Tokyo after Stargate Project partner Oracle soared 36% in its biggest one-day gain since 1992, taking the 48-year-old tech firm close to the exclusive $1 trillion market-cap club.

That was all thanks to Oracle’s expectations that AI will drive demand for its cloud infrastructure. That prompted pretty much everything AI-related in Asia to rise, by 1.2% in the Nikkei, 1% in Taiwan and 1.8% for Chinese blue chips.

Oracle’s stock rises more sharply than others over the year, moving ahead of its competitors.

AI fever did not stretch to European stocks which looked set for a muted open ahead of an interest rate decision from the European Central Bank. EUROSTOXX 50 futures inched up a 0.1%; German futures even less.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories