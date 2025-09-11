BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

  • FO says visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East
BR Web Desk Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:59am
PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to express solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Qatar on Thursday in a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, following the recent cowardly Israeli airstrikes targeting residential areas in Doha.

In a press release issued today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East,” the FO said.

Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression against Qatar

The PM will meet with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha to convey Pakistan’s deepest sympathies and support for the Qatari leadership and people, added the statement.

The PM’s visit comes after Israel’s airstrike in Doha, one of the first-ever Israeli operations on Qatari soil, which targeted residential buildings in the West Bay area, reportedly housing Hamas leaders, sparking widespread international condemnation.

Qatar denounced the attack as a “cowardly, criminal assault” and a “blatant violation of international law and its sovereignty.”

On Tuesday, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha, calling it a brazen violation of sovereignty and a dangerous provocation that threatens regional peace and stability.

In a telephone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s “deepest sympathies and solidarity” with the Qatari leadership, the royal family, and the people of Qatar.

“The unlawful and heinous bombing by Israeli forces is a dastardly act that reflects the mindset of its leadership, willing to go to any length in the blind pursuit of nefarious goals,” the premier said, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

