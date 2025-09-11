Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah Valley University event

WASHINGTON: U.S. right-wing activist and commentator Charlie Kirk was shot on Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, and a suspect was in custody.

Kirk, 31, is an influential ally of President Donald Trump and co-founder of Turning Point USA, the largest conservative youth organization in the country. He was taken to a hospital, Fox News reported.

“Charlie Kirk has been shot at Utah Valley University. Condition unknown,” a Kirk spokesperson told the network.

Cellphone video clips of the incident circulating on social media showed Kirk addressing a large outdoor crowd when a loud crack that sounded like a gunshot rang out. Kirk can be seen briefly moving his hand to his neck as he falls off his chair, sending the attendees running.

“A shot was fired from a nearby building and we have a suspect in custody,” a university spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Local TV station KSL-TV aired video of an older man wearing a blue shirt being led away by police following the attack.

Kirk and Turning Point USA played a key role in driving youth support for Trump in November. His events at college campuses nationwide typically draw large crowds.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump said on X. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X.

Kirk has been an effective voice for the conservative movement. He has 5.2 million followers on X and hosts a popular podcast and radio program, “The Charlie Kirk Show.” He has also recently co-hosted “Fox & Friends” on Fox News.

The attack on Kirk came amidst a spike in political-related violence over the past few years.

In July 2024, Trump was grazed by a gunman’s bullet during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. A second assassination attempt two months later was foiled by federal agents.

In April, an arsonist broke into Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence and set it on fire while the family was inside.

Earlier this year, a gunman posing as a police officer in Minnesota murdered state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and shot Senator John Hoffman and his wife. And in Boulder, Colorado, a man used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack a solidarity event for Israeli hostages, killing one woman and injuring at least six more.

Both Republican and Democratic politicians expressed support for Kirk following the shooting.

“Political violence is NEVER acceptable,” Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on X. “My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family.”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “Please join us in praying for our good friend, Charlie Kirk.”